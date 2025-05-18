Security cameras capture unexpected visitor snooping around wildlife center: 'Wildlife must remain wild'

Wildlife specialist Christine (@christinescritters) had to shoo a black bear from her rehabilitation facility recently. She was cheekily adamant that anyone wanting a tour needed to book one in advance.

What's happening?

"We love the bear here but it is so important for them to not become comfortable right near homes," she wrote in the video caption. "Wildlife MUST remain wild."

Security camera footage captured a black bear approaching the Christine's Critters rehabilitation center in Connecticut. It was apprehensive at first but got close to some birds in an enclosure. Before long, Christine raised her voice and clapped her hands, which was enough to scare the bear away.

Why are bear encounters important?

Repeated encounters with humans can shift wildlife behavior in destructive ways, especially when there's a food incentive or offspring are involved.

Bears have charged at skiers, run through downtown areas, and rummaged through trash. Changes in climate can also shift hibernation schedules and imbalance feeding opportunities for bears. Being as large as they are, the consequences of this behavior can cause a lot of damage to people and property.

What's being done about bear encounters?

Christine did a great job highlighting the two biggest factors in minimizing contact between humans and large wildlife: habitat conservation and keeping food out of reach. When animals have the space they need to feed and raise their young, there's no reason for them to explore human-occupied areas.

"Thankfully the bear near here have a 1000 acre nature preserve not far from the end of our driveway where they can live without too much human interaction," Christine wrote in her video caption. "We can't stress enough the importance of KEEPING WILDLIFE WILD. Don't feed wildlife that is in the wild!!!!"

Efforts to ensure bears have the habitat they need have included relocating them, maintaining legal protections, and funding proper support staff.

