Wildlife expert issues warning amid dramatic surge in concerning bear behavior: 'Normally, we do not see this type of action'

Bears have become more clever in some ways.

Aspen has already recorded 12 bear encounters this year, an unusually high number for early spring that may signal wildlife adaptation issues, reported the Aspen Times.

What's happening?

Wildlife officials in Aspen are concerned about the spike in bear encounters before summer even begins. Seven of the 12 incidents involved bears getting into trash, and five occurred when bears entered unlocked vehicles.

"Normally, we do not see this type of action until a little later in the season," said Lara Xaiz, Aspen Parks and Open Space wildlife coordinator. Bears have become clever at breaking into certified bear-resistant trash cans, and Xaiz notes that these containers are only resistant for "an estimated 60 minutes of a bear messing around it."

Many encounters involve young bears who didn't learn proper foraging skills. This problem stems from last summer's "near-complete food failure" when berries were damaged by late snow, drought conditions affected plants, and acorn production suffered.

Why are bear encounters concerning?

The increase in human-bear conflicts highlights how climate disruptions can directly impact wildlife behavior and create safety concerns for communities. Last year's unusual weather patterns (late-season snow and summer drought) damaged natural food sources that bears depend on.

This food scarcity forced mother bears to wean cubs early or abandon them. Some parent bears were relocated or euthanized after human conflicts, leaving orphaned cubs with limited survival skills and a dangerous association between trash and food.

When bears rely on human sources for food, they lose their natural foraging behaviors and become dependent on neighborhoods. This puts both you and the bears at risk. Bears that repeatedly enter populated areas often face relocation or euthanization, while unexpected encounters can lead to property damage or potential injuries.

What can I do to prevent bear encounters?

Locking your car doors is important since bears can easily open unlocked vehicles looking for food. If you own bear-resistant trash containers, store them in a locked garage or shed when not out for collection rather than leaving them accessible 24/7.

Remember to thoroughly rinse food containers before placing them in recycling bins, as many people overlook this crucial step. "Latch your trash. It's always best if you can store it in your garage or shed," advised Xaiz.

Aspen has launched a dedicated bear hotline (970-920-BEAR) where you can report encounters or get advice on bear-proofing your property. Taking these preventative measures helps create a safer community for humans and wildlife while supporting bears in maintaining their natural behaviors and diet.

