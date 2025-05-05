Officials issue critical warning after tracking eerie changes in bear behavior near populated areas: 'Our habitats have never overlapped like this before'

"Bears in Colorado go into torpor, which means they do not wake up during the winter months to look for food."

As Colorado's winter temperatures climb, bears are making an early appearance. Typically still in a slumber, these sleepy giants are awakening weeks ahead of schedule, raising concerns among wildlife experts.

What's happening?

Southwest Colorado experienced warmer temperatures with lower snowpack this past winter. This unusual weather pattern triggered the bears' natural biological response. Nice day out? — it's time to eat.

Unlike bears farther north, like in Alaska, Colorado bears do not completely hibernate. "Bears in Colorado go into torpor, which means they do not wake up during the winter months to look for food and replenish their calorie deficit," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose.

In simple terms, bears in southwestern Colorado experience periods of lowered activity during cold, harsh weather rather than fully hibernating. Rising temperatures encourage unexpected early risers to move around and eat — hungry bears aren't picky, especially if they can easily access leftover human snacks.

Why is this event concerning?

The early return of bears poses challenges for Colorado communities. Disoriented and hungry, bears are more likely to wander close to homes in search of easy meals. Trash cans, bird feeders, and even pet food left outside quickly attract these powerful animals.

CPW stated: "Coloradans have lived alongside bears for generations, but our habitats have never overlapped like this before."

This raises the risk of human-bear encounters, which can be dangerous to both people and wildlife. In many cases, communities must deal with the heartbreaking reality that food-conditioned bears often have to be relocated — and in some cases, euthanized — to keep people safe.

Warming temperatures are disrupting natural hibernation cycles. This shift is troubling not just for wildlife but for the balance of local ecosystems. However, the immediate concern for many residents is how to safely coexist with awake, active, and increasingly bold bears so early in the year.

What's being done about it?

CPW is ramping up education efforts to help communities prevent bear encounters. It suggests residents secure trash bins, use enclosed composting systems, and take down bird feeders. It is also offering grants to implement bear-proof trash cans and other bear-aware initiatives.

Residents can make their neighborhoods safer for both people and bears. Neighborhood watch groups can also assist by monitoring bear sightings and alerting the public. With more residents participating in proactive measures, communities can work together to reduce dangerous encounters while protecting wildlife.

