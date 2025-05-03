Officials issue pivotal report on bear population amid fears of attacks: 'Our measures are bearing fruit'

At least 22 bear cubs were born in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe in 2024, a record since data collection began in 2006.

As reported in Le Monde, the bear population in the mountain range is steadily increasing, and the latest report from the French Office of Biodiversity (OFB) states that 96 bears were detected across the entire range in 2024, up 11% from 2023. The Pyrenees mountain range straddles the border of France, Spain, and Andorra.

"Of these 96 individuals, 46% have only been detected in France, 26% in Spain or Andorra, and 28% on both sides of the border," said Julien Steinmetz, head of the OFB's Brown Bear Network, according to Le Monde.

These increases in numbers are a result of the government's efforts with sheep and cattle breeders who have protested the reintroduction of bears in the area due to their predation on livestock.

However, since 2018, the number of attacks on the French side has remained stable. In 2024, the government recorded 310 attacks, resulting in the deaths of 565 animals — an increase from 552 in 2023. They also targeted 71 beehives during 14 attacks.

This stagnation in attacks is the result of protection measures provided to the breeders by the government, including hiring shepherds, training livestock dogs, and providing movable enclosures. "We are not immune to serious attacks, but our measures are bearing fruit," said the regional representative, Thierry Hégay, per Le Monde.

There have been lots of successful conservation stories from around the globe, which demonstrate that when we take action, we can protect plants and wildlife from threats and create a positive impact on our planet.

Conservation projects like this demonstrate how humans and animals can find ways to coexist while protecting natural areas and biodiversity. Bears are considered a keystone species, which means they have a big impact on the areas they inhabit and are important for ecosystem functioning.

Healthy ecosystems provide a range of benefits and services to people and wildlife, including the air we breathe and the food we eat. These ecosystems also provide livelihoods for many of the world's populations, so conserving them is important for supporting local communities.

