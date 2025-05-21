Homeowners captures video of bear enjoying backyard playset: 'That was a first'

The Loving family was used to seeing bears prowl around their Simsbury, Connecticut, neighborhood, The Associated Press reported. However, they didn't expect to find a bear using their children's backyard playset one morning.

What's happening?

Sarah Loving looked out a window of her home to find two bears walking across her backyard. This wasn't out of the ordinary, but she quickly started recording when one bear began climbing the playset's stairs. It then took a trip down the slide before leaving the yard.

"That was a first," Loving, who shared the video with ABC News, told the AP.

Why are animal encounters in residential areas concerning?

Bears are a common sight in Simsbury, where the local police department responds to calls about the animals roaming streets or digging in trash cans. WFSB reported another Simsbury incident in August 2024 in which a bear strolled past a family playing outside.

People might be used to spotting bears across Connecticut and other states, but that doesn't make these encounters in residential areas any less concerning. Animals such as bears can pose serious risks for humans even when they aren't provoked. In the Lovings' case, the family was safe inside. Had they been outside, the situation could have quickly turned dangerous.

Wild animal encounters are becoming more common. While increasing populations of bears and other animals are partially the cause, other factors include human population growth and wild habitat destruction to make room for new homes and businesses. Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts can also drive wildlife into neighborhoods to search for food and water.

What's being done about animal encounters?

Bears in Simsbury seem to be attracted to residents' trash, so officials urge people to wait until the morning to put trash bins at the curb for collection and keep pet food indoors.

However, protecting natural habitats may be the best long-term solution for keeping wildlife away from residential spaces. Restoring forests, planting native vegetation, and preserving green spaces can give animals what they need in their natural environment. As a bonus, these activities can help maintain healthy ecosystems and encourage biodiversity.

To get in on the action, consider donating money to organizations that help protect wildlife and their lands, such as the U.S. National Park Service and the Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.