Pizza delivery driver terrified after spotting massive creature hiding under customer's car: 'I'm a little scared'

As urban expansion continues to push into natural habitats, human-wildlife encounters are becoming more frequent and sometimes dangerous. A recent incident in Bradenton, Florida, where People reported a pizza delivery driver came face-to-face with an eight-foot alligator, highlights this growing issue and the challenges of coexistence with displaced wildlife.

What's happening?

On March 9, Officer Tolson responded to a call about an alligator roaming a Bradenton neighborhood, disrupting a pizza delivery route.

The reptile was seen walking across a lawn and driveway before taking shelter under a car in front of a house. Visibly shaken, the delivery driver hesitated to approach the home and turned to Officer Tolson, who had responded to a call about the loose gator.

"I'm a little scared," the driver told Tolson, according to a video posted to the Bradenton Police Department's Facebook page, admitting she was hesitant to deliver the pizza herself. "Do you want to do it, officer?"

The officer stepped in, carrying the pizza to the homeowner's back door while warning the resident about the lurking alligator.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later arrived to measure and relocate the gator, moving it to a safer location away from residential areas.

Why are human-wildlife encounters concerning?

As Florida's population has risen over the decades, urban expansion has continued to push into natural areas, forcing animals like alligators to adapt to shrinking habitats.

When wildlife loses space, interactions with humans become more frequent, sometimes resulting in dangerous consequences.

The changing climate is also altering ecosystems and causing animals to migrate in search of food and shelter, increasing the likelihood of unexpected encounters.

These incidents raise concerns about public safety and the environment. Large predators wandering into neighborhoods pose risks to people and pets, in addition to the wild animals themselves.

Additionally, habitat destruction leads to biodiversity loss and disrupts natural food chains. If these trends continue, more frequent — and potentially dangerous — wildlife interactions will likely occur.

What's being done about human-wildlife encounters?

Efforts to reduce human-wildlife conflicts include conservation programs and habitat preservation.

Community education is key. Wildlife organizations and local authorities in the Sunshine State always encourage residents to secure garbage bins, avoid feeding wildlife, and create landscapes that deter unwanted animal visits.

Homeowners can help avoid these conflicts by securing outdoor spaces, minimizing food waste,

and supporting conservation initiatives. Advocating for responsible urban planning can also reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

And when it comes to reversing the damage being done to wild animals, conservation efforts have successfully helped species like the American crocodile to recover, proving that proactive measures can support both human and animal well-being. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is working to protect land, ensuring native species have safe environments; Florida has also enacted wildlife corridor initiatives to help animals move freely without being forced into populated areas.

Taking steps to protect natural spaces can help reduce these encounters, ensuring safety for both people and animals.

