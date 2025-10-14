Experts issue warning amid concerning surge in bear encounters: 'This has all happened before'

"Most bears double their body weight between early July and the time they go into their den."

A recent string of black bear encounters in Northern Ontario has experts raising alarms — not because the behavior is new, but because it's appearing more often.

"This has all happened before," Martyn Obbard, a former resident bear biologist with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources, told Cottage Life. He noted that worsening droughts and food shortages are pushing wildlife closer to human communities.

What's happening?

On September 16, a couple in Nipigon, Ontario, opened their back door to let their dog out — only to find an adult black bear waiting. The animal entered the home, attacking both the couple and their dog before becoming trapped in the basement until police arrived. Officers ultimately shot the bear for safety reasons.

Just days earlier, another black bear in nearby Red Rock growled and charged at residents late at night. Police shot that bear after attempts to scare it away failed. Both incidents left locals shaken and raised urgent questions about what is driving these encounters.

Why are bear encounters important?

Obbard explained that this summer's drought devastated key bear food sources, including blueberries and mountain ash, forcing hungry bears to seek alternatives in backyards and garbage bins. "Most bears double their body weight between early July and the time they go into their den," he said.

This pattern reflects a broader trend identified by the U.S. Geological Survey, which found that climate-driven changes in food availability increase human–bear interactions. A University of Washington-led study also concluded that climate change is forcing wildlife into populated areas worldwide.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The consequences go beyond public safety. Food scarcity can cause starvation and reduce reproduction, since female bears need sufficient fat reserves for successful pregnancies. This year's poor conditions could mean fewer cubs this winter — followed by a surge in births if food improves in 2027.

What's being done about these bear encounters?

Obbard has urged Ontario authorities to provide bear management training for law enforcement, aiming to reduce lethal encounters. Residents can also help by securing garbage, cleaning barbecues, locking doors, and avoiding scented products that attract bears.

Similar challenges have appeared elsewhere: in Lake Tahoe, bears broke into homes during drought, and in Aspen, Colorado, experts noted an early surge in bear activity linked to poor natural food availability.

These events remind communities that healthy ecosystems aren't just important for wildlife — they're essential for keeping people safe and reducing conflicts at home.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





