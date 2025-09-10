Frustrating video shows tourists' thoughtless actions near wild animals: 'Anyone who does this needs to be arrested'

Wildlife tourism is only tourism if it remains within the rules. Otherwise, it's just an obstruction with a different coat of paint.

Wildebeest crossing the Kenyan Mara River during what's referred to as "the Great Migration" were forced back into the crocodile-infested waters by their fear of droves of tourists blocking their instinctual path onwards.

Video footage was posted on the r/PublicFreakout subreddit of the incident, with crowds of people so thick that many wildebeest were unable to climb the riverbank and continue their journey. Some turned back into the predator-filled river to try to find another way, and some were shown to have frantically galloped right through the tourists.

Interfering with wildlife can have many adverse effects for everyone involved. For the animals themselves, the consequences are significant.

According to the National Park Service, wildlife can contract diseases from humans through proximity that may spread to more of their kind. They can be blamed for human injury upon being aggravated by human contact, which often results in retaliatory death for the animal.

On top of this, they themselves can sustain injuries when trying to escape from humans invading their habitats.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In intervening in the yearly migration of these animals, the humans involved put themselves in the line of danger.

Per the World Wildlife Fund, "While human-wildlife conflict can result in the decline and potential eradication of species, communities can experience financial losses and threats to health and safety, livelihoods, food security, and property."

Thankfully, the viral footage prompted action in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, where the incident took place.

Per The Eastleigh Voice, government officials have cracked down on the regulations for tourists and tour operators, including disciplinary action to any guides who allow tourists out of their vehicles in undesignated locations. Additionally, ranger presence will be increased, as will signage emphasizing the jurisdiction.

One Redditor replied to the original post, saying the "number 1 rule is to never interfere or prohibit how nature operates. This is extremely upsetting to see … "

Another added on: "Humans are part of nature but they don't, in their 'natural state,' travel en-masse thousands of miles to watch migrations to the point of blocking them … It's kind of like, 'you have freedom to do what you want until your freedom stops somebody else's freedom.' Feel free to watch wildebeests but don't get in their way."

"Anyone who does this needs to be arrested and held accountable," said a third, "The animals do not need to put up with this crap."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.