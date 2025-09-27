  • Outdoors Outdoors

Video shows tourist getting chased down after harassing wild animal: 'Leave the wildlife alone'

by Michelle Rochniak
"What did we learn today?"

Photo Credit: iStock

Some people don't learn their lesson unless it's six feet tall, covered in feathers, and a foot away from biting their neck.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) reposted a video (originally from a TikTok user @joannecolelyart) of one such person.

According to the Instagram caption, this incident took place in the Australian Pinnacles, located in Nambung National Park. The video shows a person getting far too close to an emu to take a picture. They barely get away unscathed before the emu turns around and runs into a cluster of trees.

While enjoying the wilderness can be fun and exciting, it shouldn't be at the expense of the wildlife. Getting too close to an animal could put it in further danger.

Australia's Biodiversity Conservation Act of 2016 protects most native animals in New South Wales. With the exception of dingoes, the legislation aims to protect native animals and their habitats. Some additional legislation provides protection for certain fish species.

Keeping native animals safe preserves ecosystems. If their populations decline, an ecosystem can become out of balance, which ripples into our food supply chains and endangers us as much as it endangers animals.

Animals who injure people, even if provoked, can be euthanized. By keeping your distance when you're around wildlife, you can keep them safe, stress-free, and alive.

You can help by donating to and supporting conservation organizations to ensure wildlife receive the care they need. Reminding yourself and others about the importance of being respectful to wildlife when you're out in nature can also be very effective.

It can be upsetting and angering to see videos like this online. A number of people weren't happy to see the emu being provoked in the Instagram video.

"Good way to get yourself disemboweled," one Instagram user said.

Another person said, "Yup.. and what did we learn today?? Leave the wildlife alone!"

"I was rooting for the Emu!" someone else joked.

