Scientists make concerning first-of-its-kind discovery on Arctic expedition: 'Really at the core of this problem'

"The discovery marks the first evidence of the species in Arctic Canada."

An invasive species has been detected in the Canadian Arctic for the first time, and researchers say it's a troubling sign of how quickly warming waters are transforming fragile ecosystems.

The bay barnacle, Amphibalanus improvisus, is now appearing in a region once thought to be protected from the species by its frigid temperatures.

What's happening?

IFL Science summarized a study published in the journal Global Change Biology that used environmental DNA to scan Arctic waters for signs of living organisms.

The test revealed traces of the bay barnacle — a prolific invasive species known to disrupt food webs in both European and Pacific waters. The discovery marks the first evidence of the species in Arctic Canada.

Scientists believe that international shipping is partly responsible, as barnacles can travel in ballast water or by clinging to the hulls of ships. Vessel traffic in Arctic waters has surged by more than 250% since 1990, creating more opportunities for stowaway species to arrive.

"Climate change is really at the core of this problem," said study lead author Elizabeth Boyse of the British Antarctic Survey.

As sea ice recedes, new shipping routes open up, while warmer waters enable non-native species to survive in areas that once served as a thermal barrier.

Why is the barnacle discovery concerning?

Invasive species often outcompete native plants and animals for food, space, and other resources.

Once established, invasive species can wipe out local populations, spread disease, and destabilize entire ecosystems.

For northern communities that rely on traditional fishing and hunting, the loss of native species to aggressive invaders threatens food security and cultural traditions.

The problem also has ripple effects: Ecosystems weakened by invasives are less able to provide clean water, healthy soils, and disease control, all of which people depend on.

This isn't an isolated threat. Rising global temperatures are already shifting the ranges of animals elsewhere — from mosquitoes moving northward in the U.S. to invasive lionfish spreading in the Atlantic.

What's being done about these invasive barnacles?

Researchers continue to monitor Arctic waters using eDNA to determine whether the barnacles found are larvae or part of a growing breeding population.

This surveillance will help shape future management strategies. On a broader scale, experts recommend reducing shipping-related introductions through stricter ballast water treatment and improved hull-cleaning practices.



At home, people can also support biodiversity by planting native species, avoiding the release of non-native pets or plants, and learning more about invasive threats by exploring critical climate issues.

Protecting native species isn't just about wildlife — it safeguards food, traditions, and the resilience of ecosystems that communities rely on.

