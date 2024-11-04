Researchers develop airborne DNA technology that can track endangered animals: 'Aiding in ... effective management strategies'

"Monitoring cryptic species and monitoring at scale is a challenge which airborne eDNA may be able to address."

Australian researchers have discovered a new way to track endangered wildlife species. The best part is that the tech involved is simple and non-invasive, allowing for more effective wildlife detection in a much more cost-efficient way.

In a recent study published by the University of Queensland and shared by Phys.org, a team of researchers led by Associate Professor Celine Frere from UQ's School of the Environment assembled and deployed into nature two types of particle collection systems, which consisted of sterilized cheesecloths, a mechanical fan, and a waterproof lithium battery pack.

The battery-pack-powered fan sends floating particles of organism DNA in the air and environment (e.g., cells, mucus, and waste), also known as environmental DNA or eDNA, into the cheesecloth for data analysis at a later time.

The "cheesecloth was selected as it allowed for air to flow through the fabric with little force, potentially allowing it to collect and retain particles easily," the study reads.

Collecting organism eDNA and tracking wildlife in this manner provides crucial information for wildlife conservation, and this method addresses many of the challenges posed by existing wildlife tracking tools.

Thermal drones, used to save small animals from their demise in farmers' fields, and camera traps, for example, run continuously to capture data. This calls for frequent and costly device maintenance for regular functioning. These gadgets may also emit noises during operation, which can interfere with wildlife.

The brilliance of this eDNA method is that this tech is minimally invasive to wildlife, low maintenance, cost-efficient, and, most importantly, highly effective.

The study researchers successfully documented the many wildlife species present and determined a "robust estimate of the mammalian community in the area of study." In other words, this eDNA collection method not only showed which animals roamed the study areas but also gave an estimate of the quantity of each species.

This data can lead wildlife conservation efforts to target the protection of endangered species, supporting a balanced and diverse ecosystem.

"This technology can significantly improve the detection and tracking of endangered species, aiding in conservation efforts and the development of effective management strategies," Dr. Frere said, per Phys.org.

With a lower cost of operation as well, surplus resources can possibly be diverted to other conservation projects that could use additional funds — for example, these solar-powered devices in space that also help track wildlife species.

"I am very excited about the potential application of this research. Monitoring cryptic species and monitoring at scale is a challenge which airborne eDNA may be able to address," Liz O'Brien, CEO of Queensland Trust for Nature, commented on a LinkedIn post about the research.

