Officials dismayed after stumbling across horrific scene at local park: 'It's a shame'

Plastic pollution is a serious environmental threat that adversely affects freshwater resources. However, this problem does more than negatively impact vital drinking water sources and recreational enjoyment. It also puts species at risk of injury or death from choking and entanglement.

What's happening?

The Reading Eagle of Pennsylvania recently reported on a retired couple stumbling upon a dead great-horned owl in Tulpehocken Creek. The couple had embarked on a nature walk in search of a mink spotted nearby. Instead, they found the owl face-down in the water, entangled in a monofilament fishing line.

The president of the Tulpehocken Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Mike McLaughlin, said, "It's a shame that such valuable birds' lives were lost by angler negligence." Trout Unlimited strives for a cleaner watershed by encouraging anglers to remove whatever trash they accumulate.

The effects of plastic pollution are widely studied in marine ecosystems but not as often in freshwater or terrestrial habitats. According to 2021 research, birds are the most likely to encounter plastic, using it as nesting material. Unfortunately, 33% of the bird encounters with plastic resulted in entanglement in fishing gear and bottle rings. About 60% of those incidents were fatal.

Why does removing plastic pollution from water bodies matter?

Plastic pollution has dire consequences for endangered species. Gear entanglement, in particular, is highly dangerous for the mere 400 North Atlantic right whales left in the wild. Humans are also greatly affected by plastic, especially when broken down into minuscule particles.

Plastic enters the body through inhalation or ingestion, where it can irritate your gastrointestinal system and harm your microbiome. Experts have also linked polystyrene microplastics to liver fibrosis.

It's possible to drink plastic-contaminated water even after filtration. One study found that the average 1-liter water bottle has 240,000 tiny plastic particles, 90% of which are nanoplastics and invisible to the human eye.

Removing plastic debris from watersheds is critical to ensuring clean drinking water and conserving species and ecosystems. What occurs in a watershed — contamination from trash, bacteria, and chemicals, like human waste and industrial pollution — impacts the quality and quantity of water throughout different sources.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

Scientists are seeking solutions to plastic pollution. One team used tannin-laced sawdust to effectively remove 95.2% to 99.9% of microplastics in a column of water.

There are several ways you can help, too. For starters, always clean up after yourself, whether throwing away trash or collecting your fishing gear. Committing to plastic-free habits — like eliminating single-use bags and straws — is another way to keep waterways clean for you and wildlife.

Volunteering with or organizing a park cleanup is another way to effectively remove plastic debris from local aquatic ecosystems.

