Officials respond after wild animal is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'We had to bottle feed him'

A deer that was severely injured by a barbed wire fence has finally made a full recovery and been released into the wild after three months, per Need to Know.

The baby European fallow deer was found hanging over the barbed wire fence before a passerby cut it free and brought it to the Cuan Wildlife Center in England.

"The finder managed to cut him free, but sadly the wire had ripped open his skin all the way down to his bone," a spokesperson for Cuan Wildlife Rescue said in an interview.

While the center was initially concerned that the fawn had suffered permanent damage to the nerves in its legs and pelvis, it was able to begin standing back on its hind legs "very quickly" and showed remarkable progress.

"As he was so young, we had to bottle feed him to begin with until we were happy he was browsing enough on his own," the spokesperson continued.

The center hopes this will encourage people to have greater awareness of the dangers posed by barbed wire to animals.

Cuan Wildlife Rescue treats over 6,000 animals, and the spokesperson cited fencing as one of the biggest dangers to wildlife that they encounter.

"This year so far, we have dealt with 65 deer, 19 of which have been caught in fences or in fencing materials," they said.

Stories such as this also highlight the importance of taking action to protect and rescue animals from human-caused dangers, including barbed wire and other materials that could cause harm in their environment.

It is important to remember that no action is too small, and making efforts to clean up your local area can also indirectly help save animals from issues such as plastic waste and natural disasters.

Even just donating to local climate causes in your area can have a significant impact by supporting organizations that forgo dirty energy sources in their operations and actively work to keep animal habitats clean and safe.

