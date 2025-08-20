Experts issue warning after discovering disturbing animal injury trend: 'It cuts off the circulation'

They are urging visitors and residents to be vigilant.

In Thetford, England, discarded fishing lines are posing a major threat to geese.

According to an Eastern Daily Press report, geese have been getting tangled in the lines and losing limbs due to the injuries.

What's happening?

Fishing lines are being left in the Thetford area, causing nonprofits to issue warnings to residents.

Social, Water Access, Network CIC has urged everyone to dispose of fishing line properly. When the lines pollute the surrounding environment, they threaten local wildlife.

Thetford has encountered numerous cases of geese getting tangled in the lines. In severe instances, some of the geese have lost limbs due to the tightly bound fishing line.

"If [the line] isn't removed, it cuts off the circulation, causing the limb to die and drop off," Chairman of SWAN David Smith told the Eastern Daily Press.

Why is it important to discard fishing line?

Plastic waste, such as fishing lines, pollutes the environment and poses a serious threat to local wildlife. When it's not properly disposed of, plastic particles can release toxic microplastics into the soil or water sources.

What's worse, wildlife can mistake these plastic items for food, ingesting the pieces and suffering from severe digestive issues.

Wildlife can also get caught in plastic wires and trash, as the pieces can tightly grip animals' limbs. This is not only incredibly painful for the animal but also dangerous. SWAN members noted that some of the geese's injuries resulted in lost limbs.

What's being done about fishing lines in Thetford?

SWAN members are urging visitors and residents to be vigilant about properly discarding fishing lines.

When residents see wildlife in distress, it's important to call animal rescue services instead of trying to catch the animal. According to SWAN, trying to catch a wild bird can "create risk for both the bird and the person handling."

Smith has also personally removed broken fishing lines from the environment to prevent wildlife from injuring themselves.

