Lawmakers pass bill expanding species that can be hunted by helicopter: 'They're breeding faster than you can manage'

Lawmakers in Texas have taken a large step in the fight against an invasive species that has been wreaking havoc in the state for years.

After passing in the Texas Senate and House, SB 1245 was officially signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on May 27. The bill amends the Parks and Wildlife Code to allow landowners to use helicopters for the removal of Barbary sheep west of the Pecos River in Texas.

The legislation expands on existing rules that allow helicopter-based hunting of feral hogs and coyotes. This change aims to address the potential impacts of the rapidly expanding Barbary sheep population.

West Texas rancher Warren Cude explained the significance of the bill, which will go into effect on Sept. 1. "Everything has to be kept in checks and balances," Cude told the El Paso Times. "And right now, the aoudad are very similar to the feral hogs."

Barbary sheep, also referred to as aoudads, are considered an invasive species in Texas due to their impact on native wildlife and ecosystems. Introduced to North America in the 1950s, they have since become a threat due to their ability to outcompete native species for resources, overgraze vulnerable lands, and their potential to transmit diseases.

As noted by the Texas Invasive Species Institute, Barbary sheep are not only aggressive and territorial, but they are also equipped with the ability to climb and evade predators skillfully. This makes them resistant to thinning populations. In addition, Barbary sheep also have a fairly long breeding season, allowing them ample opportunities to repopulate.

Cude said that the perfect conditions allow the Barbary sheep to thrive. "There aren't really any known predators to them in West Texas. A coyote is not going to take one down. The lion could take one down, but it's going to be a fight," Cude added. "So they're breeding faster than you can manage them with a straight hunt."

With SB 1245 soon going into effect, Cude says that he hopes that ranchers in the region will be able to get a leg up in the fight against the invasive species. "If they can get some help by eliminating some of the aoudad, and not have it come out of their pockets, then that's a win-win."

