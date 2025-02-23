Scientists track an unexpected and aggressive threat to native wildlife: 'Detecting them early will be key'

They can be aggressive toward native species and damage ecosystems.

A tilapia invasion is threatening native wildlife in Australia.

Now, researchers are tracking the species' moves in an effort to limit population growth and protect native species, Griffith University explained.

What's happening?

Invasive tilapia species were found in the Mitchell River catchment in northern Australia, prompting researchers to track their movement.

The study analyzed two species: the Mozambique tilapia and the spotted tilapia. Researchers determined that the tilapia were mostly juveniles seeking habitat based on their movement patterns.

Researchers say tilapia can tolerate both saltwater and freshwater. They are concerned that the fish will exit the Mitchell River catchment during wet season floods and invade other areas. Tilapia can be aggressive toward native species and damage ecosystems.

"Detecting them early will be key to protecting these wetlands and other Gulf rivers," Kaitlyn O'Mara of Griffith University said.

Why is studying invasive species important?

Invasive species enter inhabited areas and disrupt relationships between native animals and plants. Many invasive species, such as tilapia in Australia, are introduced to a new location accidentally.

The problem is that invasive species can overuse resources, which causes native populations to decline or go extinct. According to the National Wildlife Federation, about 42% of threatened or endangered species are at risk due to invasive species.

These species can also have a negative impact on human health and the economy. In the United States, invasive species cost nearly $20 billion a year in resource damage and management.

What's being done about invasive species?

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service works to prevent and remove invasive species through several major projects. Its invasive species strike teams work on early detection, prevention, and rapid response activities.

Meanwhile, the National Invasive Species Information Center says prevention is the best defense against invasive species.

Consider supporting native species or volunteering with local removal efforts. There are several other steps you can take to help protect native wildlife as well.

