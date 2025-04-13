Newborn pups bring hope to endangered species as sanctuary sees birth success: 'Taken measures to ensure the safety of all the pups'

An Indian wildlife sanctuary is celebrating the appearance of wolf pups inside their boundaries as the group works to increase the population in the region.

The Bankapur Wolf Sanctuary in Karnataka, India, announced the birth of eight Indian wolf pups inside the sanctuary's boundaries, according to Good News Network.

The Indian wolf is smaller than its Himalayan counterpart and has short fur. It is among the subcontinent's most endangered species, with just 3,000 remaining across the country, with smaller isolated populations found in Afghanistan and Pakistan as well.

They survive in a variety of climates, ranging from desert to forest hills, and have been protected in the country since 1972.

Despite being on the endangered species list for over 50 years, there are just two wolf-centric sanctuaries in India. The Bankapur Sanctuary has only been designated as such for four years, but it is already home to leopards, porcupines, peacocks, and blackbucks.

The Indian wolf is the oldest lineage of gray wolf in the world, according to the International Wolf Center, and they are the most endangered and genetically distinct population of gray wolves in the world.

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre credited the Forest Department staff for creating a safe environment for the pups to be born.

"The sanctuary hosts the Indian grey wolf species, and one of the wolves recently gave birth to eight pups. Typically, only 50% of the wolf pups survive, but forest officials have taken measures to ensure the safety of all the pups," Khandre said, per Good News Network. "The Bankapur Wolf Sanctuary now has around 35-40 wolves including the newborn pups."

Global conservation efforts have shown significant success at preserving species around the world, which is essential for biodiversity and a functioning food web — which even benefits the human food supply.

In Brazil, the golden lion tamarin has seen its numbers surge due to conservation efforts, while the California bighorn sheep has seen its population stabilize after a prolonged dip. And in the Caribbean, over a dozen species have been brought back from the brink of extinction thanks to the efforts of conservationists in the region.

