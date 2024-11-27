  • Outdoors Outdoors

Conservationists thrilled after bighorn sheep population stabilizes — but their comeback hinges on an important factor

Conservationists are forced to take a bit of a wait-and-see approach in the coming winters.

by Jeremiah Budin
Conservationists are forced to take a bit of a wait-and-see approach in the coming winters.

Photo Credit: iStock

Despite seeing the number of bighorn sheep substantially decline in recent years, conservationists have reported that their population in the Sierra Nevada mountain range is potentially on the rebound, according to LAist.

The bighorn sheep of the Sierra Nevada have already lived through an estimated three to six ice ages, but their populations have been more threatened than ever recently as they combat the effects of planet-overheating air pollution and the threat of predatory mountain lions.

According to Tom Stephenson, the head of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Sierra Nevada Bighorn Sheep Recovery Program, the mountain lion issue is more feasible for everyday citizens to address. 

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only in some areas ☝️

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

While the state of California used to regularly kill off mountain lions, that approach to helping the bighorn sheep has lost favor in recent years, for obvious reasons (killing native species because they are eating their natural prey is not good).

Instead, conservationists like Stephenson advocate for relocating problematic mountain lions, which can be, needless to say, difficult. "If we could take those actions as soon as we see a threat, that would be a huge benefit to the [bighorn] population," Stephenson told LAist.

What approach to take with native predators is something of an ongoing problem in California. Another native species, gray wolves, recently moved back into the state of their own accord — much to the chagrin of the state's cattle ranchers, who now sometimes have to deal with one of their cows being taken.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

That situation is a bit more clear-cut, as the wolves are a native species (and have legal protections) and the cattle are not, but don't tell that to any cattle ranchers. The issue remains highly contentious.

As far as the bighorn sheep are concerned, conservationists are forced to take a bit of a wait-and-see approach as far as how much snow the Sierra Nevada gets in the coming winters, which will impact where the sheep move to (and whether they end up fully in mountain lion territory). However, people like Stephenson seem cautiously optimistic.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x