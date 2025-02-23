A simple gesture meant to honor loved ones is causing an unintended disaster: 'This subject should be out there more'

"Not enough coverage of the dangers."

Releasing balloons outdoors might seem like a harmless act, but what goes up must eventually come down, and it can become a nightmare for animals on land and in the water.

A TikTok from ChickenSchmidtFarms (@chickenschmidtfarms) thoroughly detailed the havoc that balloon releases can wreak on animals. In the video, they calmly described their personal experience dealing with discarded balloons.

"Nothing says we love and miss you like causing a cow to experience an intestinal blockage," ChickenSchmidtFarms said to start the TikTok. Throughout the video, they listed several possible harmful side effects of balloon releases.

Some deflated balloons are enticing enough for animals to consume, which can cause severe intestinal issues. Regardless of the balloon's material, it will not properly break down inside the animal's digestive tract, the Ontario SPCA explained.

Many people might not be aware of other negative aspects of balloon releases. For example, the ribbons or strings tied to the balloons can wrap around animals on the ground, causing loss of limbs or strangulation.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service discourages the practice of balloon releases. The agency has teamed up with various partners over the years to host cleanup days to pick up discarded balloons.

Additionally, released foil balloons that make their way back down to the ground can become snagged in power lines or electrified fences. These balloons can conduct electricity, sparking fires and causing power outages.

In an attempt to offer alternatives to balloon releases, ChickenSchmidtFarms suggested activities such as planting a tree or garden and starting a scholarship in a loved one's honor.

An overwhelming majority of commenters agreed with the TikToker's message.

"One of our lambs lost one back leg and almost lost the other because of a balloon string," wrote one user.

"Not enough coverage of the dangers," noted another commenter. "This subject should be out there more I think."

