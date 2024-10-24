Homeowner incredible shares before-and-after photos of their tree-planting project: 'This is absolutely beautiful'

"This is going to be (even more) incredible in 20 years."

So many people would love to live near a forest, but for most, it's a pipe dream.

One Redditor is making that dream into a reality, though. They posted a series of photos showing how they are transforming their formerly manicured lawn into a natural-plant forest.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Now I can sit and enjoy," they commented.

Rewilding a lawn, as this person did, requires a lot of hard work and dedication, but it's worth it when you get to reap the benefits of having such a yard.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, there are many benefits. You'll spend less money on your lawn because you won't have to use fertilizers or pesticides, and it won't need as much water, either. Your yard will also be a haven for wildlife because the plants and the animals developed to live together.

Some of the wildlife is likely to be a pollinator. This happened for the Redditor, who included several photos of bees enjoying the plants they chose to include in their yard. Pollinators lead to greater biodiversity, which means crops are healthier, food tastes better, and there's more food to go around, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Even if you're not ready to go full forest in your yard, there are steps you can take to make your yard better. Try using clover or buffalo grass instead of regular grass. If you feel brave, xeriscaping is always an interesting way to go. Even if you can only change part of your property over to native plants, you can contribute to the well-being of the planet and all of its people.

Other Redditors were impressed by what the original poster achieved.

"This is absolutely beautiful. Thank you for doing this. The creatures needed this," one person said.

"Amazing. The pollinators and the entire planet appreciate you!" another added.

One person seemed to sum it up when they said, "YAAAAAAS!!!! This is the kind of thing I want to see when I open my phone. This is going to be (even more) incredible in 20 years."

