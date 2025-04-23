  • Business Business

Lawmakers debate controversial bills that would add surcharge for plastic bags: 'It's a tax savings to the community'

by Robert Crow
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Three new eco-friendly laws could soon be on the books in Richmond, Virginia.

The city council is soon expected to debate proposals for a plastic-bag tax, as well as renewed enforcement of bans on releasing balloons and on certain food retailers using plastic-foam containers, Richmond's 8News reports.

The most notable of those proposals is the new tax, which would put a surcharge of 5 cents on each plastic bag used at stores and restaurants. Environment America reports that Americans use more than 100 billion plastic bags each year, many of which end up in landfills and oceans.

"All this plastic and all this litter is really devastating to our environment and to our infrastructure," Richmond Director of Sustainability Laura Thomas told 8News. "It's a tax savings to the community, as well."

Not everyone in the community agrees with Thomas, however. Some fear that a bag tax will put an unfair financial burden on low-income households.

"I'm against that," resident Bryana Ferrell told 8News. "Imagine if a single mother … has to fill a full house. That's $0.05 per bag."

Richmond isn't alone in attempting to curb plastic-bag usage. California, for example, will enact a complete ban on plastic bags in grocery stores starting in 2026, and data from across the United States shows that such bans result in nearly 300 fewer plastic bags being used per person, per year.

The city also wants to enforce a state law that bans releasing balloons outside, with a fine of $25 for each balloon intentionally set loose. Balloons are not just potentially fatal to wildlife — they also create litter and microplastic pollution.

Finally, the council will consider renewed enforcement of a Virginia law that bans food retailers with at least 20 Virginia locations from using plastic-foam containers, such as polystyrene foam — more commonly known as Styrofoam. The ban wouldn't affect pre-packaged food, but it would affect prepared food such as takeout from a restaurant.

Polystyrene foam is nonbiodegradable and can linger in the environment for hundreds of years. It can also leach toxic materials into food and drink, particularly hot items, and occupies up to 30% of U.S. landfill space.

