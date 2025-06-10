Homeowner shares heartwarming video of unexpected backyard visitors: 'Brought the whole family'

A homeowner shared an incredible video of a family of black bears visiting their backyard that a blueberry crop had drawn in.

In the r/gardening subreddit, the original poster, located in Canada, posted a video of a mama bear and three babies checking out the space.

"Brought the whole family I see. Must be very good berries!" one Redditor wrote in the comments. They complained that some wildlife would take a bite out of something and leave it.

The OP countered, "I hear ya, they do destroy stuff too but I like to live peacefully amongst them."

Berries are an important part of a bear's diet, and bears can consume up to 30,000 berries a day, according to the North American Bear Center. Seeds from the berries are dispersed in the bears' waste, making them an important part of seed dispersal for various species, especially larger fruits such as the Canadian plum.

Bears and other wildlife are drawn to native plants such as the blueberries in the OP's backyard. Pollinators such as birds, bees, beetles, and bats are important to plants' life cycles and crucial for crops such as berries and other fruits and vegetables.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the economic relationship between pollinators and crops is worth $235 billion per year. Wildlife sightings in your yard are a good sign that your plant life is contributing to a thriving ecosystem.

Native plants are also much easier to maintain than a traditional monoculture lawn. They require less work and fewer resources, including water, fertilizers, and pesticides, to thrive. That also saves you money on bills, tools, and materials. Even a partial lawn replacement with a substitute such as clover or buffalo grass can help you save time and money.

While Redditors in the comments marveled at the bears, a few people warned of making sure that the bears didn't come to rely on the OP's yard as a food source and the potential for unfortunate human-animal encounters.

The OP agreed, replying to someone's suggestion to leave food out for the mom and her cubs with a resounding, "Never feed bears, ever."

Another user commented, "Such a beautiful sight."

