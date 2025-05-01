  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident enraged after capturing neighbor trying to lure baby bears into yard: 'They're just gonna end up getting a bear destroyed'

"They will run outside when baby bears are in the road trying to get them to come into their yard."

by Lily Crowder
"They will run outside when baby bears are in the road trying to get them to come into their yard."

Photo Credit: iStock

While leaving wildlife alone is commonplace among those who know the risks, some people just can't help themselves.

A concerned individual shared a post to a North Carolina mountain town subreddit, r/Asheville, expressing worry over their neighbor's problematic interactions with wildlife.

The post read: "Neighbor just doesn't get it. They are out every day several times a day throwing food scraps in their yard … They will run outside when baby bears are in the road trying to get them to come into their yard."

Since feeding bears and wildlife anywhere comes with a risk not only to the humans involved but also to the well-being of the animals, places such as Asheville, which is in Buncombe County, have laws in place to address this. 

This ordinance, instated in 2023, prohibits "keeping, possession, harboring, feeding, or attracting of animals, being wild, livestock or domesticated, which threaten the public health, safety and welfare of the community." It specifically mentions bears.

Other places have faced issues with visitors and locals interacting too closely with wildlife, such as Banff National Park in Alberta, where a taxi driver allowed riders to approach a bear, and Rocky Mountain National Park, where a child had his fingers bitten after parents encouraged him to feed a wild elk. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The dangers of feeding wild animals are clear, as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends staying at least 100 yards away from bears and most large animals at all times.

Furthermore, neighbors can be a barrier to practicing Earth-friendliness. While the OP kindly sent articles to their bear-attracting neighbor about the feeding ordinance, and facts about how they were harming wildlife, some people don't listen. There are practical guidelines for dealing with these interactions, such as stating clear boundaries, but when it comes down to bears and personal safety, it is not a bad idea to go to government or law enforcement officials or to mention doing so to your neighbors.

Commenters on the post shared this sentiment, with one saying: "Buncombe co passed new laws last year and they can now be fined! Absolutely call NCWRC!"

Another commenter noted the neighbor's actions might get them "removed from the gene pool." To which someone else replied, "More likely they're just gonna end up getting a bear destroyed after it becomes 'aggressive.'"

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x