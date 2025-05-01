Resident enraged after capturing neighbor trying to lure baby bears into yard: 'They're just gonna end up getting a bear destroyed'

"They will run outside when baby bears are in the road trying to get them to come into their yard."

While leaving wildlife alone is commonplace among those who know the risks, some people just can't help themselves.

A concerned individual shared a post to a North Carolina mountain town subreddit, r/Asheville, expressing worry over their neighbor's problematic interactions with wildlife.

The post read: "Neighbor just doesn't get it. They are out every day several times a day throwing food scraps in their yard … They will run outside when baby bears are in the road trying to get them to come into their yard."

Since feeding bears and wildlife anywhere comes with a risk not only to the humans involved but also to the well-being of the animals, places such as Asheville, which is in Buncombe County, have laws in place to address this.

This ordinance, instated in 2023, prohibits "keeping, possession, harboring, feeding, or attracting of animals, being wild, livestock or domesticated, which threaten the public health, safety and welfare of the community." It specifically mentions bears.

Other places have faced issues with visitors and locals interacting too closely with wildlife, such as Banff National Park in Alberta, where a taxi driver allowed riders to approach a bear, and Rocky Mountain National Park, where a child had his fingers bitten after parents encouraged him to feed a wild elk.

The dangers of feeding wild animals are clear, as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends staying at least 100 yards away from bears and most large animals at all times.

Furthermore, neighbors can be a barrier to practicing Earth-friendliness. While the OP kindly sent articles to their bear-attracting neighbor about the feeding ordinance, and facts about how they were harming wildlife, some people don't listen. There are practical guidelines for dealing with these interactions, such as stating clear boundaries, but when it comes down to bears and personal safety, it is not a bad idea to go to government or law enforcement officials or to mention doing so to your neighbors.

Commenters on the post shared this sentiment, with one saying: "Buncombe co passed new laws last year and they can now be fined! Absolutely call NCWRC!"

Another commenter noted the neighbor's actions might get them "removed from the gene pool." To which someone else replied, "More likely they're just gonna end up getting a bear destroyed after it becomes 'aggressive.'"

