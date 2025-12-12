Woman captures stunning video of wild animal crashing bachelorette party: 'You need to call for help'

"Do NOT go into that house."

A bachelorette trip in South Lake Tahoe abruptly came to a halt after a bear broke into the group's cabin.

What's happening?

TikTok user Madeline Krebs (@mak_babe) shared a video of a bear inside her vacation home. The animal is shown on top of the kitchen counters, eventually walking across the gas stove. The video received over 1.4 million views.

"The beginning of your bach weekend," Krebs wrote in the video's onscreen caption.

This is the latest instance of humans getting dangerously close to wild animals, an occurrence that has become more common. In Lake Tahoe, where the bachelorette trip was held, bears have increasingly been spotted in residential and commercial areas.

"Yeah, you need to call for help," one commenter wrote under the TikTok. "Do NOT go into that house."

Why is this bear spotting important?

Black bears have become a regular presence in Lake Tahoe, becoming bolder in their interactions with residents. One New Yorker report explained that the animals have adapted to the human life around them. They look for food in cars, homes, and on beaches. The bears have learned to unscrew lids and open doors, bringing them even closer to the local community.





Wildlife is adjusting to urban environments due to continued development, habitat loss, and displacement. This phenomenon, known as synurbanization, is changing animal behavior, as the Tahoe bears demonstrate. Many creatures will do anything to secure food and survive, which can present a dangerous situation between people and animals.

When a bear becomes aggressive with a human, it can lead to euthanization. This is typically the last resort for parks officials and wildlife advocates, but it's a measure taken to protect people.

What's being done about bears?

As bears and humans navigate coexisting in the same environment, officials shared guidance on how to act during a bear sighting.

The Tahoe Interagency Bear Team urged residents to secure any food to prevent the animals from coming into their properties. This includes removing trash and food from vehicles, as well as keeping windows locked. The team emphasized how important local action is to maintaining safety for both the bear population and the Lake Tahoe community.

