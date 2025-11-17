Officials give update on bear spotted stealing food around town: 'A strong will to persevere'

Incidents like this have become increasingly common.

As autumn settled in and Halloween decorations filled porches, a bear in Connecticut captured public attention for a bittersweet reason. After being spotted limping through neighborhoods and stealing pumpkins, WTNH confirmed that the animal — though injured — appears to be recovering on its own.

What's happening?

According to West Hartford town officials, the injured bear was seen running despite having an apparent leg or paw injury. "Bears are remarkably resilient and adaptable," officials said in a written statement, per WTNH. "The bear has demonstrated a strong will to persevere."

Local authorities added that while they wanted to help the animal, they were limited in what action could be taken. They worked with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to monitor the situation and advised residents on how to safely coexist with bears in the area.

Reports of bears foraging through neighborhoods — especially around this time of year — have become increasingly common in Connecticut. Pumpkins, bird feeders, and unsecured trash often attract hungry wildlife preparing for winter.

Why are these encounters important?

Encounters like this highlight a growing reality: As human development expands into natural habitats, wildlife has fewer places to go. Bears that once roamed deep forests are now venturing into backyards and suburban streets in search of food.

Experts say rising global temperatures and habitat destruction have disrupted natural food sources, forcing wild animals to adapt — sometimes by getting a little too close to people. These encounters can pose risks both for residents and the animals, which may be injured, displaced, or ultimately euthanized if they're deemed a threat.

Protecting natural spaces helps prevent these conflicts while also supporting biodiversity and ecosystem health — benefits that extend to humans, too.

What's being done about it?

To reduce risky encounters, officials urge residents to secure trash, remove bird feeders, and bring pumpkins indoors overnight. DEEP continues to track local bear populations and educate communities about living safely alongside wildlife.

Across the country, conservation efforts are helping restore wild habitats and reduce human-wildlife conflict. Programs that protect open space, reforest degraded areas, and promote wildlife corridors are giving animals safer routes to travel and feed without crossing into human spaces.

By safeguarding nature, communities can help ensure bears like this one get the space — and safety — they need to heal and thrive.

