Onlooker shares startling video of wild bear sprinting through shopping area: 'He's more afraid than we are'

A huge brown bear was spotted running through a busy shopping center in Lake Tahoe, but visitors seemed surprisingly unfazed.

What happened?

The bear was seen near a golf club and tourist area, passing right by shoppers. It's unknown where the animal came from and what it was doing at the mall, but it's clear it wasn't there to buy anything.

Commenters on the Instagram post, posted by Explore the wild (@earthpulse111), said the bear was likely scared by being in unfamiliar territory.

"Heavenly mornings in Lake Tahoe," the OP captioned it. "Bear encounters, golf cart rides, and wild energy in the mountains — only in South Lake Tahoe. You never know what magic the day will bring."

"He's more afraid than we are. Not his element," one commenter said.

"Poor baby. I hope he made his way back into the forest," another shared.

"This is heartbreaking," someone else said.

Why is the bear sighting concerning?

Normally, seeing a stray bear running around town wouldn't be all that strange, as bears sometimes venture through busy areas on the way to a different habitat.

However, with habitat destruction, population growth, and resource shortages resulting from climate change, more bears and other animals are entering populated areas, increasing the risk of more frequent human-wildlife encounters.

Bears have been spotted in residential neighborhoods and campsites around the world, and as they continue to wander from their habitats, it will make it more dangerous for both them and people.

What's being done to help bears?

In Spain, a group of rangers self-named The Bear Patrol is protecting bears and people by using rubber-ball shotguns to discourage them from entering human-populated areas — which can avoid the prospect of bear euthanization following an attack.

That way, humans and wildlife can coexist, and the bears can enjoy their natural habitat thanks to conservation efforts.

In Wyoming, officials have built a wildlife crossing for grizzly bears to prevent them from being hit by cars on the busy Highway 22, another move that will greatly help bear populations.

