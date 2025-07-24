  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker shares startling video of wild bear sprinting through shopping area: 'He's more afraid than we are'

"This is heartbreaking."

by Kristen Lawrence
"This is heartbreaking."

Photo Credit: Instagram

A huge brown bear was spotted running through a busy shopping center in Lake Tahoe, but visitors seemed surprisingly unfazed. 

What happened?

The bear was seen near a golf club and tourist area, passing right by shoppers. It's unknown where the animal came from and what it was doing at the mall, but it's clear it wasn't there to buy anything.

Commenters on the Instagram post, posted by Explore the wild (@earthpulse111), said the bear was likely scared by being in unfamiliar territory. 

"Heavenly mornings in Lake Tahoe," the OP captioned it. "Bear encounters, golf cart rides, and wild energy in the mountains — only in South Lake Tahoe. You never know what magic the day will bring."

"He's more afraid than we are. Not his element," one commenter said. 

"Poor baby. I hope he made his way back into the forest," another shared.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"This is heartbreaking," someone else said. 

Why is the bear sighting concerning?

Normally, seeing a stray bear running around town wouldn't be all that strange, as bears sometimes venture through busy areas on the way to a different habitat. 

However, with habitat destruction, population growth, and resource shortages resulting from climate change, more bears and other animals are entering populated areas, increasing the risk of more frequent human-wildlife encounters. 

Bears have been spotted in residential neighborhoods and campsites around the world, and as they continue to wander from their habitats, it will make it more dangerous for both them and people. 

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done to help bears?

In Spain, a group of rangers self-named The Bear Patrol is protecting bears and people by using rubber-ball shotguns to discourage them from entering human-populated areas — which can avoid the prospect of bear euthanization following an attack. 

That way, humans and wildlife can coexist, and the bears can enjoy their natural habitat thanks to conservation efforts.

In Wyoming, officials have built a wildlife crossing for grizzly bears to prevent them from being hit by cars on the busy Highway 22, another move that will greatly help bear populations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x