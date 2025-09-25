Experts issue warning after exotic creatures escape from hunting preserve: 'We hope that management and control strategies ... can be designed'

Trap cameras capture a photo of an axis deer in Chaco, Argentina, for the first time — but no one's celebrating. Researchers fear that this exotic creature may severely disrupt the native ecology in the region.

What's happening?

Noticias Ambientales reported the alarming news after a potentially invasive axis deer was captured on camera within the Loro Hablador Provincial Natural Park. Originally from Asia, the axis deer was brought to Argentina for hunting purposes in local preserves.

However, some have escaped from hunting areas and now appear to be living in the wild, where they pose serious threats to local fauna.

They compete with local animals for food and space and may drive out native deer species like the brown brocket deer. Even worse, they may spread diseases to local wildlife and livestock.

Researchers have called on the subsecretariat of the environment and the directorate of protected areas of Chaco to take action.

"We hope that management and control strategies for exotic invasive species can be designed," they appealed, per Noticias Ambientales.

Why is the presence of axis deer concerning?

With many animals in Chaco already in danger of extinction, the presence of axis deer only worsens the crisis — one that's echoed worldwide.

Globally, countless species face the risk of extinction. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, more than 18,100 animal species are listed as vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered.

Sloths in high-altitude areas are struggling to survive as global temperatures rise. One-third of freshwater fish are at risk of extinction due to multiple threats, such as pollution. Elk, deer, and moose in the United States are directly affected by an epidemic of chronic wasting disease.



On top of harming native wildlife, invasive species like the axis deer can also strain local economies, damage crops, threaten livestock, and even pose risks to human health.

In all of these, human activity is a primary contributor to the problem. Illegal poaching, widespread use of plastics, improper disposal of waste, and other harmful activities all impact ecosystems worldwide.

What's being done about the issue?

In Chaco, experts are asking for urgent action to protect the environment and stop the invasive species from spreading. They recommend better monitoring in protected natural areas.

Protecting native species and habitats helps conserve natural resources, maintain a stable food supply, and reduce the spread of disease.

Beyond the region, individuals can help by taking local action to preserve biodiversity. Deeper talks about critical environmental issues or practical steps, such as rewilding one's yard, can support the conservation of wildlife and ecosystems.

