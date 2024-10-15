  • Outdoors Outdoors

Study raises alarm after revealing extinction threat to beloved creature: 'May not be able to survive'

They're stuck between a rock and a hot place with nowhere else to go.

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

Our adorable, slow-moving friends in Central and South America are in hot water — literally.

A new study reveals that rising temperatures could spell trouble for sloths, especially those living in high-altitude areas.

What's happening?

Scientists have discovered that sloths, particularly those in highland regions, may struggle to survive as temperatures rise, according to a study published in PeerJ. The study found that these lovable creatures have a tough time regulating their body temperature when the globe heats up.

"Sloths are inherently limited by their slow metabolism and unique inability to regulate body temperature effectively, unlike most mammals," lead researcher Rebecca Cliffe explained in a summary posted to Phys.org. "Our research shows that sloths, particularly in high-altitude regions, may not be able to survive the significant increases in temperature forecast for 2100."

Why are rising temperatures concerning?

Sloths are known for their ultra-slow lifestyle, but that's not just a quirky trait. It's a survival strategy.

Their slow metabolism helps them conserve energy in their tropical forest homes. But sloths might need to work overtime as temperatures climb to stay cool.

This is especially worrying for highland sloths. Mountain-dwelling sloths are already at the top, unlike their lowland cousins, who can move to higher, cooler areas. They're stuck between a rock and a hot place with nowhere else to go.

Sloths digest their food up to 24 times slower than other similar-sized plant-eaters. If they need to use more energy to cool down, they might not be able to eat enough to keep up.

What's being done to help sloths?

Researchers are working hard to understand how sloths might adapt to warmer temperatures and develop conservation strategies to protect them.

Thankfully, we can all pitch in to help sloths and other creatures affected by rising temperatures. By making minor changes in our daily lives, we can forge a cooler future for sloths and ourselves.

For instance, switching to energy-efficient appliances saves money on bills and reduces the pollution that contributes to rising temperatures. Choosing plant-based meals a few times a week reduces your carbon footprint and enhances your health. Opting for public transportation or carpooling when possible helps cut down on the dirty gases heating up sloth habitats.

x