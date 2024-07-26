Man outraged after discovering city-backed destruction of protected butterfly habitat: 'Definitely contact your local council'

"It's good to know there are passionate people like you taking action in the world."

Butterflies are gorgeous creatures. The monarch butterfly, in particular, is what most people think of when they think of butterflies — and they need our help.

Prophet of Bloom (@prophet.jeremiah) posted a video detailing their efforts in protecting the beautiful butterfly.

The city mowed down a milkweed patch even though it was staked off with a hand-painted sign that said: "Monarch habitat. No spraying. No mowing. Plant natives."

"If you ask what my villain origin story is," Prophet of Bloom says at the beginning of the video, "you can tell them it's this."

The roadside habitat was mowed down for what appeared to be no logistical reason other than unnecessary maintenance, leaving behind three stalks.

Many comments concluded it was a power line clearance or a safety precaution to keep animals away from the road and provide more visibility for drivers even though it was a sparse, dead-end street.

Prophet of Bloom vowed to get metal posts and rebuild it: "It's gonna be protected for as long as I'm here."

Monarch butterflies, known for their orange and black wings, are vulnerable pollinators whose numbers have dwindled to only 5% from two decades ago, per the BBC. The flowering plant, 100% reliant on milkweed for food, breeding, and egg-laying, has struggled to resist pesticides and herbicides, which contain toxic chemicals, creating a threat to the monarch.

Planting nectar-rich native flowers and plants such as milkweed, even in a small patch of your yard, is a great way to rewild your space and do your part in reviving the monarch butterflies. Controlling weeds without chemicals using natural methods like boiling water or cardboard is not only important but will save you time, maintenance, and significant money on water bills, too.

The Pollinator Conservation Resource Center, launched by Xerces Society, offers a database for region-specific native plant and seed suppliers where you can access free monarch and pollinator habitat kits.

The devastated monarch habitat garnered heaps of sympathy and advice.

"Definitely contact your local council," a comment suggested.

Prophet of Bloom responded they're already in contact with a city official regarding a stream monitoring/restoration project and that this was a great idea.

"The American obsession with non edible, unproducible & water guzzling grass," one TikToker wrote, shaking their head.

"It's good to know there are passionate people like you taking action in the world," another praised.

