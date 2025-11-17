Officials sound alarm after disease-carrying threat disperses across US region: 'Within probably 200 feet of where you're sitting'

Officials in Indiana are warning residents of the unseen consequences of a highly invasive plant that has overrun the state.

What's happening?

The Indianapolis Star reported that the Asian bush honeysuckle is ubiquitous in the Hoosier State and is exposing residents and wildlife to a multitude of unwanted consequences. Ellen Jacquart, a retired botanist and president of a local organization targeting invasive species, said the plant is now present in every county.

"There is Asian bush honeysuckle within probably 200 feet of where you're sitting, and I don't even know where you're sitting," said Jacquart, per IndyStar.

The outlet reported that the bush increases the exposure to ehrlichiosis, an infection carried by Lone Star and black-legged ticks. Victims will suffer from fever, chills, and severe headaches within a few days of a bite. If left untreated, it can lead to more serious consequences and can be fatal. Young children and the elderly have a heightened risk of developing severe illness, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why is the Asian bush honeysuckle's spread concerning?

Like other invasives, honeysuckle upsets the balance of the ecosystem by outcompeting and crowding native flora. Birds unwittingly worsen the infestation by spreading the nutritionally deficient seeds via droppings. Because it provides no real cover, the honeysuckle bush makes for a terrible nesting site and increases the likelihood of attracting predators.

Warming global temperatures caused by pollution from human activity are also conducive to the spread of vector-borne diseases. A warmer planet means a longer breeding season and extended range for vectors like fleas, mosquitoes, and ticks.

What can be done about invasive plants?

There's at least one good thing about the Asian bush honeysuckle: It's really easy to spot in November as its leaves stay green for much longer than native plants. This means that efforts to track and remove the problem plant are best done after the fall. Local volunteer groups are often the vanguard in the battle against invasive plants.

Of course, the optimal approach is prevention. Stopping invasives from taking root in the first place is a matter of public education and engagement. It's something we can all contribute to by spreading the word to friends and family and gardening with beneficial native plants.

