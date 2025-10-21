Authorities make shocking discovery in cage in couple's home: 'The conditions were really miserable'

Animal advocates are calling for stronger laws and enforcement in Armenia because of a traditional practice that causes harm to bears and other wildlife kept in captivity.

What's happening?

According to the Yale School of Environment, the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets rescued three bears from a filthy cage built from scrap metal and wire in Yerevan's Malatia-Sebastia district.

The animals were found standing in nearly a foot of rotting food and feces. Years of poor nutrition had left the male's teeth decayed and gums infected, while the younger bear was nursing long past the natural age.

This is not an overly rare practice in Armenia and other former Soviet countries, many of which saw people keeping bears as a symbol of wealth and status.

In another case, rescuers found two bears in a cage that regularly flooded neck-high.

"The conditions were really miserable," said FPWC project manager Tsovinar Hovhannisyan.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The discovery was part of an investigation into illegal bear ownership. While the country technically bans keeping wild animals without a permit, weak enforcement and cultural acceptance have allowed the custom to carry on virtually unchecked.

Why is bear captivity concerning?

In these cases, the animals are part of the endangered Syrian brown bear subspecies. Experts estimate that only around 600 remain in the wild, with 20 to 30 still living illegally in captivity.

Apex predators, like bears, help keep other species populations in check. When things are out of balance, this ultimately affects our wider food chain, natural environment, and local communities who rely on healthy ecosystems to survive.

Years of mistreatment leave many bears physically and psychologically damaged. What's worse, there aren't enough spaces to keep the animals that are unable to be released into the wild.

Beyond animal suffering, conservationists warn that keeping wild species poses risks to humans, from disease transmission to public safety concerns.

What can be done to protect bears?

Armenia's role as host of the 2026 global biodiversity conference, COP17, puts pressure on the government to address the issue.

The FPWC has rescued around 30 bears over the past decade, relocating them to a rehabilitation center. There, caretakers help them regain strength, build trust, and even learn to hibernate — a natural behavior denied to captive bears.

Some younger bears may eventually be released into national parks, while older or injured ones will live out their lives in the sanctuary.

Armenia's Ministry of Environment recently strengthened its wildlife laws, imposing fines for unlicensed ownership and pledging to expand rehabilitation facilities. Still, the country's only rescue center is full. Also, experts say lasting change will require public education and enforcement.

As biodiversity researcher Arsen Gasparyan put it, "We cannot simply remove the bears and say, 'Problem solved.' Because after a while, we will have the same problem again."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.