Governor signs controversial new law effectively banning animal entertainment: 'Poor living conditions and stressful environments'

The governor of Massachusetts has signed a law banning circuses and traveling acts from using elephants and other animals.

Gov. Maura Healey signed the bill into law in August, and it will take effect Jan. 1, according to Boston.com. The law states that carnivals, circuses, and fairs will not be able to use some animals, including bears, elephants, giraffes, lions, primates, and tigers, for entertainment purposes.

There are exceptions, including for animals in zoos and those used for filming movies. In addition, traveling acts will be able to showcase chickens, horses, pigs, and rabbits.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife will be responsible for applying the new regulations. The law enforcement officers of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs are authorized to implement the new rule. Those who violate it can receive civil penalties of $500 to $10,000 per animal.

"Supporters of the legislation said the goal is to help prevent the mistreatment of animals," according to Boston.com.

Preyel Patel, Massachusetts state director for the Humane Society, said the legislation would mark the end of wild animals' performing in despicable conditions and being kept in small cages.

While protecting animals may not seem like it is linked to protecting human life, "just in the Americas alone, natural ecosystems provide humans an estimated $24 trillion worth of economic value every year, equivalent to the region's entire gross domestic product," according to Global Washington.

According to Boston.com, Massachusetts is only the 11th state to enact such a law. New York, California, Hawaiʻi, and Colorado are some of the others, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

If you want your state to ban the use of animals for entertainment, you can vote for politicians who will take action.

While states are protecting wildlife from being used in traveling acts, other animal attractions are still ubiquitous. For example, swimming with sharks has become popular but negatively affects whale sharks, changing their movements and feeding areas, which can negatively impact entire ecosystems.

Laws such as this one can also discourage people from engaging in the illegal pet trade, which further helps conservationists to ensure species are protected and able to thrive.

"For years, circuses have harmed the welfare of animals for the sake of entertainment, allowing animals to suffer in poor living conditions and stressful environments," Healey said in a news release. "I'm thankful to the Legislature for taking the steps needed to prevent this kind of animal mistreatment in Massachusetts."

