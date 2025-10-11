Resident terrified after returning home to find animal intruder in house with teenage daughter: 'Oh dear, that's not good'

For residents in Connecticut, black bear sightings are not too unusual. But for one homeowner in Simsbury, their encounter with a hungry bear was something they'll never forget.

What's happening?

As CT Insider reported, Simsbury resident Michele Lemis encountered a black bear that found a peculiar way to get inside her property.

After returning home from an appointment, Lemis noticed that her outdoor garbage cans had been ransacked and destroyed. Perhaps more concerning, her air conditioning unit had been pushed out of her window.

Right away, she knew that she was dealing with a prowling bear. "I remember thinking 'oh, dear, oh dear, that's not good,'" Lemis told CT Insider. "I knew that there was a bear in my house."

Lemis was immediately worried about the safety of her teenage daughter, who was still inside the house with the bear.

Fortunately, Lemis' daughter had retreated to a bedroom closet and avoided a direct confrontation with the roaming bear.

Minutes later, a few Simsbury police officers managed to scare the bear out of the house by "yelling loudly."

Why is this black bear encounter concerning?

While nobody was harmed in the incident, the black bear managed to cause an estimated $420 in damage before all was said and done.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, this wasn't the first time that this particular bear has had a run-in with a residential area.

In a statement to CT Insider, the department revealed that the adult male black bear was designated as "Bear #203."

Not only that, but this particular bear had "a history of conflicts, including agricultural damage, attempted home entries, and structural damage related to garbage."

It also wouldn't be the last time that the Lemis family saw the bear, either. The next morning, Bear #203 returned to the property before being prevented from entering inside the home by the police.

As DEEP noted, this type of behavior from black bears has become typical in recent years. Data from the department's wildlife sighting tracker reveals that over 8,000 black bear sightings have been reported in 2025. That includes more than 500 sightings in Simsbury alone.

Black bears and other species often enter human communities due to increasing habitat loss and decreased food sources caused by rising global temperatures.

With the allure of nearby unsecured garbage cans, pet food, and bird feeders, bears can venture into human-occupied areas in search of food, especially as their yearly hibernation nears.

What can be done about bear encounters?

Black bears are not naturally aggressive toward humans. The species often prefers to avoid direct confrontation, with most encounters being defensive and not predatory in nature.

However, with their massive size and ability to inflict bodily harm easily, approaching a black bear is strongly discouraged.

As with Bear #203, black bear encounters should always be reported to the authorities so that trained professionals can be consulted.

However, if an encounter cannot be prevented, a person should "go on the offensive — shout, wave your arms, and throw sticks or rocks," the DEEP suggested.

For residents near black bear populations, DEEP encouraged an increase in awareness.

"Our message to residents is clear: Be BearWise," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Secure garbage, remove bird feeders, and never intentionally or unintentionally feed bears. Natural food is always best for them."

"It takes hours for a bear to forage enough acorns and other naturally sourced food to meet its daily needs, but just minutes to raid a garbage can or topple a birdfeeder. That shortcut comes with consequences — for them and for us."

