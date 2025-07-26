Officials pass historic legislation that will drastically change entertainment: 'Animal cruelty masquerading as wholesome family fun'

In a major win for animal rights activists, Mexico's government passed a landmark bill to ban dolphin shows and the use of other marine animals in entertainment.

The legislation had the backing of both the Mexican Senate and Chamber of Deputies, according to World Animal Protection. Per the terms of the new law, dolphins can no longer be born in captivity, and the remaining dolphins in entertainment facilities will live out their natural lives under strict welfare conditions.

As the organization noted, there's great suffering behind those shows. Dolphins born in captivity are subjected to decades of cruel treatment. In the wild, a dolphin's range is around 100 square kilometers, while in captivity, they are confined to tanks that are 200,000 times smaller.

"Dolphin entertainment is animal cruelty masquerading as wholesome family fun. ... For a wild animal like dolphins, a life spent in a concrete box is not a life, it is a life sentence — we need to make this the last generation of dolphins in captivity," Nick Stewart, the organization's Global Head of Dolphins Campaign, said.

Similar bans have been enacted in other countries, with promising results. Mexico is now one of just three Latin American nations, along with Costa Rica and Chile, to ban dolphin shows.

In the United States, Massachusetts cracked down on cruelty to circus animals with a ban on performances with elephants, giraffes, and lions, among others.

The legislative win in Mexico demonstrates the effectiveness of community-based environmental activism. Public pressure and support for candidates who are amenable to change lead to significant progress. Similarly, backing or boycotting companies can culminate in meaningful action.

The organization's Instagram post celebrating the new law garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of supportive comments. "About time," one said. Another comment in a similar vein said, "Finally, great progress!!!!!" Another expressed hope that other countries would follow Mexico's lead: "If only this could be the case [worldwide]."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.