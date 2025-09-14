Wildlife rescuers stunned after discovering cheetah cubs in heartbreaking situation: 'We can imagine the distress'

Ten cheetah cubs were rescued from captivity after months of malnourishment and restraint in a holding space in Somaliland, an independent region of Somalia. This rescue saved the cubs from the international wildlife trade markets that are on the rise in the Gulf countries.

The Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) is currently rehabilitating the cubs. According to the founder, Laurie Marker, all of them were in stable condition, but all were malnourished and limping from lack of movement over their short lifetime.

Marker said one of the cubs was "very malnourished (a bag of bones), with sores all over her body and full of botfly maggots which are under the skin. But with cubs like this, we need to start them onto on food slowly due to refeeding syndrome, similar to people in starvation," in a statement to the Associated Press.

The environment ministry director, Abdinasir Hussein Said, told journalists at AP that the rescued cubs have joined 109 other cubs, as Somaliland is a major hub for illegal wildlife trade. Cheetahs, leopards, and other wildlife are taken from their parents as cubs and smuggled through the Gulf of Aden into the Gulf countries.

"We can imagine the distress of a mother being separated from her young, [and] these animals are now suffering due to being separated from their mothers," Said mentioned.

The wildlife trade and any possession of wildlife are illegal in Somaliland. Police are quick to act on suspected traders. The two people who possessed the 10 cubs were arrested on August 14.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Many of the world's most famous animals are being affected more by extreme weather. Tigers, snow leopards, and cheetahs are all at risk, according to the WWF, making them even more important to protect from the wildlife trade.

While cheetahs are not currently endangered, they are classified as "vulnerable" with fewer than 7,000 individuals remaining in the wild. The wildlife trade and poaching have contributed massively to this decline.

Conservationists and local authorities encourage taking action if anyone suspects foul play.

"We encourage the people of Somaliland to protect wildlife in their natural habitats, as their best interests lie there," Said added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.