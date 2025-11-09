  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue warning as harmful creatures move into new US region — here's what you need to know

They can have major economic impacts.

by Audrey Brewer
Armadillos are increasingly being spotted in Indiana, causing concerns about the impact on native species.

Photo Credit: iStock

An animal is unexpectedly moving northward in the United States, prompting concern about its impact on native species and the future of the ecosystem. 

What's happening?

Armadillos have been moving into Indiana in increasing numbers, according to IndyStar

The armored mammal is native to South America and has been predominantly found in Southern states such as Texas. A burrowing species that digs for shelter and food, they tend to stick to warmer climates. 

But, as the outlet explained, a Purdue University study found that Indiana's frost season has decreased since the beginning of the 20th century. At the same time, the number of days with temperatures below 5 degrees has increased, making it easier for armadillos to survive in the state. 

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a couple of hundred armadillo sightings over the past few years, but due to their nocturnal nature, it's suspected there may be a larger number in the state. 

Why are armadillos in Indiana important?

Increased global temperatures can drive the spread of invasive species, causing disruptions for native plants' and animals' survival. 

In the case of armadillos, their digging and burrowing can disturb native plants and the nests of ground-dwelling birds. They could also outcompete native animals, such as salamanders, that have a similar insect-based diet for resources, and even eat them.

Invasive species can also have major economic impacts. 

According to a 2023 New York Times report, invasive species have cost the global economy an estimated $423 billion per year. That can result from a number of known issues, like agricultural or structural damage caused by non-native wildlife. 

Armadillos have been known to cause problems for farms, residential landscapes, and roadways because of their extensive digging and burrowing. 

What's being done about the armadillos?

There's not much to be done directly about the armadillos other than tracking and reporting any future sightings

You can still make an impact by reducing activities that generate planet-warming greenhouse gas pollution, like switching to an electric vehicle, reducing your consumption of plastic goods, and taking simple steps like recycling

x