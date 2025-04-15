Homeowner astounded after spotting wild visitor near property: 'She posed for your photo'

Keeping natural areas free from chemicals such as pesticide and other human-made materials can have tremendous benefits for wildlife.

A Reddit user who said they had avoided herbicide or pesticide use over the last 10 years posted a photo in the r/GardenWild subreddit of a mother fox near her den in a wildlife area close to their property.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They went on to share about the other wild animals they have spotted, including armadillos. They did add that they felt guilty for snapping a picture of the mama fox and hoped the creatures didn't feel like their space was being invaded.

When one commenter expressed that they had lots of visitors but sadly didn't have pictures to share, the original poster said "It's probably better there aren't any photos."

The use of pesticides and other yard chemicals can have a negative effect on the natural landscape and ecology of an area, as can introducing invasive species.

We can help wildlife thrive by planting native vegetation and allowing it to grow naturally. There are many ways we can upgrade the outdoor space around our homes to attract pollinators and other animals while making better choices for the environment. Rewilding your yard and planting a native lawn are two great ways to support the ecological balance of the local area.

When we create a beautiful yard with native plants, the local ecology naturally balances itself, allowing native plants and wild animals to thrive.

Native plants attract pollinators — which help protect our food supply — and provide food and shelter for local wildlife, including endangered species. Those species, in turn, naturally keep pests at bay.

These yards also use much less water, so we can minimize the use of that resource and also save money on bills. Natural lawns and landscapes also require very little maintenance, reducing the need for additional care and resources. Pesticides and fertilizers are unnecessary since the native species create a balanced ecology, so even more cost savings can be had.

Followers of the Reddit thread celebrated the photo of the mama fox and the native yard.

"She's so beautiful," said one commenter.

"Well done," said another. "Poisoning the land is madness, whatever the excuses people make."

"What a beautiful mama," another Redditor noticed. "She posed for your photo!"

