Airport authorities make shocking discovery after getting tipped off about passenger's luggage: 'Suspicious images'

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia received a tipoff at Kuala Lumpur International Airport that a passenger was illegally trafficking wildlife.

A targeted baggage search ended with the arrest of a 38-year-old man.

"Initial scans revealed suspicious images resembling wildlife, prompting officers to carry out a further search," the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency said in a statement, according to Scoop.

Unfortunately, illegal wildlife trafficking is a growing criminal industry that is estimated to be worth over $20 billion annually, according to Interpol.

Malaysian skies have been specifically drawing concern as incidents of illegal trade have been on the rise.

Wildlife trafficking can fatally harm animals, introduce invasive species, and even spread disease across borders.

What's happening?

During the luggage scan, authorities found silvery langurs, siamangs, and armadillos. The animals were estimated to be worth 73,000 Malaysian ringgit ($17,350). There were six animals found, according to the report, but it is unclear how many of each were inside the man's items.

All of the animals were handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia, per Scoop, and the incident is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act of 2010 and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act of 2008.

Why is illegal wildlife trafficking a concern?

Illegal wildlife trafficking is a dangerous market that is threatening the health of our communities and ecosystem while putting wildlife at risk for extinction.

Siamangs, in particular, are declining in the wild since they are the most trafficked of their species, according to Mongabay.

Invasive species and the spread of disease are also major risks. When animals are smuggled across borders, they often die, can escape, or be purposely released. If they start to breed in new places, local ecosystems are entirely thrown off.

Non-native reptiles and amphibians, for example, carry parasites, and invasive species in general make it more difficult for native ecosystems to thrive.

What's being done about illegal wildlife trafficking?

In Kuala Lumpur, Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced machine upgrades for the airport's luggage screening process and has instructed the airport to enhance its surveillance and implement a stricter screening process, according to Traffic.

Additionally, 30 different agencies and transport organizations at a Combatting Wildlife Trafficking at Malaysian Borders Roundtable have said better intelligence sharing mechanisms, cross-sectoral training programs, and holding traffickers legally and financially accountable more effectively are needed, per Traffic.

