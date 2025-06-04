Resident shares stunning before-and-after photos of unorthodox city project: 'So beautiful'

"I would love to live in a city like this!"

A Reddit user recently posted photos in r/NativePlantGardening to share a successful update on a native plant project in Amsterdam.

According to the original poster, Amsterdam installed a spread of native plants in a small area of the city in 2023. The OP included before-and-after photos to show the plants' progress in 2025.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The plants appear to be thriving and attracting local wildlife such as bees and butterflies.

"Just wanted to share this as I love these kind of projects. Google map pictures are to show how it looked previously. In 2022 there was almost nothing and they planted a lot of this in 2023. Second year in and it's doing amazing!" the OP wrote.

"I hope more municipalities do such changes and plant native plants. It looks nicer and is better for our biodiversity!" they added.

The OP pointed out in a comment that so much unused space in urban cities is covered in concrete. In many cases, it can be converted to green space with native plants that can make a huge difference for the local animals and ecosystem.

You can make these changes in your own backyard by researching native plants in your area. Whether you replace your traditional monoculture grass with clover or buffalo grass, start a garden, or all of the above, you'll be encouraging biodiversity, supporting pollinators, and helping wildlife survive. Supporting pollinators benefits us as well since they help protect our food supply.

Rewilding your yard with native plants can also aid in the fight against invasive species. It can save you time on lawn maintenance and money on water bills and other expenses while decreasing your consumption of valuable resources such as water.

Commenters loved to see the progress and hear about a major city prioritizing native plant projects.

"I wish the U.S would follow suit. There's so much space for native micro-ecosystems in every city and small town," one user said.

"So beautiful!" another commenter wrote.

"I would love to live in a city like this! It's wonderful!" a Redditor added.

