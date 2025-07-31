Officials spark backlash with controversial plan for beloved river parkway: 'The fears that keep me up at night'

"What we're concerned about is the approach 'one size fits all.'"

Sacramento's American River Parkway, long cherished as a community green space and local wildlife haven, is now at the center of a heated debate. The Sacramento Bee reported that officials have greenlit a federal plan to raze 600 trees, despite passionate protests and lingering concerns over its long-term effectiveness.

What's happening?

Last Friday, the Central Valley Flood Protection Board unanimously approved the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' plan to bolster flood defenses by removing trees and reinforcing banks along 11 miles of the lower American River and nearby creeks. The agency said the project is necessary to prevent erosion and protect infrastructure in the event of a 200-year flood.

However, residents and environmental groups such as Save American River Trees and Save the American River Association argue the plan is too destructive — and not effective enough. A report revealed that, even after construction, levees along the river would only be 60% protected in such an extreme flood event, compared to 90% protection promised elsewhere.

"This is Sacramento's Yosemite, our Yellowstone," biologist and educator Marni Fylling-Ellison said during public comment, per the Bee.

Why is this project concerning?

Critics said the plan prioritizes short-term safety over long-term environmental and community well-being. Four hours of public comment laid bare deep fears about the irreversible damage to a beloved ecosystem.

According to Bill Avery, a La Riviera resident, "this is an intact wildlife habitat." He explained to the Bee in a video that "it's a protective wildlife corridor. It's used by 150 different bird species on a regular basis, 200 bird species on an intermittent basis. It's just a beautiful place for wildlife."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Another resident, Nancy Kniskern, voiced the community's fears, telling the Bee: "What we're concerned about is the approach 'one size fits all.' Something that works in the Missouri and the Mississippi River should not apply to our river."

Yet despite these concerns, Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond defended his support, citing the deadly floods in Texas as a warning. "Those fears are real, and those are the fears that keep me up at night," he said.

This risk-first mindset, while well-intentioned, reflects how policy decisions can often overlook more sustainable, community-centered approaches — potentially harming ecosystems and vulnerable residents in the process.

What's being done about it?

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 and finish by 2027, but public pushback continues. Advocates are urging further environmental review under California's Environmental Quality Act and calling for smarter flood control methods that preserve tree cover and wildlife habitat.

You can also help by supporting local conservation groups, attending town halls, and advocating for infrastructure that balances public safety with environmental resilience — because a truly safe future protects both people and the places we depend on.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



