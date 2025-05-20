Community members sound alarm over development threatening beloved sanctuary: 'We have our antennae up'

All over the world, parcels of wild land have been set aside as sanctuaries for plants and animals and for people to enjoy nature. But even if that land remains untouched, changes to the developed areas around it can damage the ecosystem.

Supporters of a wildlife refuge in Portland, Oregon, are facing threats on both sides as they fight to preserve the hard-won wetland habitat from development that endangers their beloved birds, Willamette Week reported.

What's happening?

The Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge, a 160-acre urban wetland, is a success story for conservation. Once a landfill known as the Sellwood Dump, it is now fully restored and boasts more than 100 species of birds (including bald eagles and other raptors), a number of mammals, and about 350 species of plants. It is a popular spot for birdwatchers.

Unfortunately, two neighboring building projects could have potentially serious effects on the wildlife.

On the west of the refuge, at Oaks Amusement Park, a new drop tower ride has been approved that would tower over all surrounding structures at 135 feet, more than triple the previous zoning limit.

Meanwhile, on the east of the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge, a seven-story, 243-unit apartment building called Sellwood Bluff has been proposed.

Why are these construction projects important?

The Oaks Amusement Park drop tower will include bright lights that could disturb the neighborhood. Worse, there is debate over whether its lights are likely to confuse migrating birds, especially at night. A biologist hired by the park says they won't. Mary Coolidge, campaign coordinator at Bird Alliance of Oregon, however, is "baffled" that the plan was approved and has major concerns about its effect on the birds, per Willamette Week.

As for Sellwood Bluff, opponents note that the building will be far beyond the scale of anything else in the area. It, too, will be a problem for birds.

"Given that they're sitting next to a 160-acre wildlife refuge, it's inconceivable there wouldn't be bird strikes," said Damin Tarlow, principal for Trammell Crow Company in Portland, the company behind the project, per Willamette Week. "That's a major, major concern."

Though both projects are outside the geographical boundaries of the wildlife refuge, they could have a dramatic effect on the bird populations there, which could have knock-on effects on the whole ecosystem.

What's being done about these changes?

Tarlow suggested investing in anti-bird-strike glass windows for Sellwood Bluff, and the Oaks Amusement Park's current lighting design is a toned-down version of its original plan.

But defenders of the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge are still pushing for more bird-friendly designs. "Anything that affects Oaks Bottom," said Marianne Nelson, a member of the steering committee for Friends of Oaks Bottom, per Willamette Week, "we have our antennae up."

