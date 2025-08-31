Fisherman makes disturbing discovery while sifting through recent haul: 'Devil fish'

Somewhere in southeastern Mexico, an angler pulled up his nets expecting the usual haul, but what he found instead left scientists a bit worried.

His catch turned out to be an Amazon sailfin catfish, an invasive species never before recorded in that water system.

What happened?

The armored catfish, known locally as a "devil fish," was caught in Chan Laguna, Campeche, and identified by researchers studying aquatic diversity in the Yucatán Peninsula. Native to South America, the species seems to now be spreading through Mexican waterways.

According to a study reported on by The Miami Herald, scientists believe flooding during the 2023 rainy season may have carried the fish from connected rivers into the lagoon.

It's the first time the Amazon sailfin catfish had been found "in the Noh, Chama, and Chan Laguna hydrological system," the study, published in Acta Ichthyologica Et Piscatoria, noted.

Why are invasive species concerning?

Invasive fish like these are notorious for outcompeting native fish, eroding riverbanks, and disrupting aquatic plants and nutrient cycles, the researchers explained.

For local families who rely on fishing, invasive species can damage nets and reduce their catches, ultimately driving up their costs and disrupting their incomes. In other regions of Mexico, the spread of armored catfish has even forced some fishers to abandon their trade altogether.

"The effects caused by the presence of armored catfish in [Chan Laguna] have not been evaluated, but based on previous evidence, it is believed that it will cause serious ecological damage," researchers said.

Invasive species are a problem in many parts of the world, threatening food security and biodiversity. From invasive lionfish in the Atlantic to zebra mussels in U.S. lakes and rivers, these unwanted invaders have consequences that ripple across local ecosystems and communities.

What can we do about invasive species?

Scientists in this case recommend early monitoring and warning systems to track the spread of armored catfish in Mexico. They also say more research is needed to understand the "dispersal pathways" of this fish and how it can affect native fish populations and industries.

Individuals can learn how to support and protect native species and habitats by exploring critical climate issues in their area. Things like planting native vegetation and reporting exotic smuggling or suspected invasive species (and even eating them) can help.

Using less plastic to reduce the waste stressing our waterways is also a great step toward keeping local habitats strong and healthy for native species.

