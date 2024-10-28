Chefs hunt and serve 'venomous' fish species capable of destroying ecosystems: 'They're invasive ... they're delicious'

"You can take a bite and take a smile because you're doing something good for the ecosystem."

A Wilmington, North Carolina, restaurant is serving lionfish on its menu to help control one of the most invasive species in the Atlantic.

Lionfish feed on native fish populations and are destroying ecosystems. Yet they are quite tasty in tacos and pan-seared with grits.

What's happening?

As the Assembly reported, the owners of RX Chicken & Oysters have commercial fishing licenses to sell their catches directly at their restaurant. They have made lionfish a signature offering so popular that the dishes sell out in minutes.

The owner of RX Chicken & Oysters, Sarah Doss, said, "They're venomous, they're invasive, and they're delicious."

Lionfish barbs contain venom, so anglers must exercise caution when handling them. However, they are not poisonous to eat.

Why is invasive species fishing important?

Not only are Wilmington foodies happy with their seafood meals, but North Carolina's coastal waterways have a better ecological balance with fewer lionfish swimming in them.

Fishing for invasive species is helpful because it helps maintain biodiversity and prevent native species from losing their habitats or being overeaten as prey.

Lionfish are notorious for disrupting coral reef ecosystems, so anglers who fish for them reduce their negative impacts on local wildlife. In addition to North Carolina, they have threatened fisheries in other places along the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Eating locally and sustainably caught fish also helps support the local economy and adds health benefits to customers' diets.

"You can take a bite and take a smile because you're doing something good for the ecosystem," Chef Al Massa told Grist about lionfish. "You also can smile because it tastes so good."

While anglers and restaurateurs fish for invasive lionfish populations in the water, foragers hunt for invasive species, such as Himalayan blackberries, on land for a similar purpose.

What's being done about invasive fish?

Scientists, fishing companies, and restaurants are educating the public about the benefits of eating lionfish for their diets and the environment. The fish is becoming more common on menus and gaining popularity worldwide.

State officials have developed seafood distribution programs to help process and market invasive species of fish as a local food source while helping control harmful populations. Meanwhile, public catch competitions positively impact invasive fish, and innovators are developing AI systems to separate species of fish in water ecosystems.

As an individual, you can learn about invasive fish in your area and prioritize them with your own fishing hobby. Or simply be open-minded and try invasive fish on restaurant menus when you dine out.

