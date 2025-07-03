  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities discover alarming cargo hidden in car of California man crossing US border

He could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

by Salette Cambra
He could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A California man is facing up to 20 years in prison after border officials discovered seven protected Amazon parrots hidden in his vehicle.

What's happening?

Juandaniel Medina, 24, of Lindsay, California, was arrested earlier this month at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

According to Fox 5 San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found seven live parrots concealed in Medina's car.

Six were identified as red-lored Amazon parrots, a chatty, brightly feathered species native to parts of Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean.

Fox 5 reported that Medina admitted to paying $700 for the birds and planned to breed and sell them in the U.S.

This marks the second recent incident involving Amazon parrots at the same border crossing, raising alarm among wildlife officials.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The good news is that all seven birds survived and are now quarantined at a U.S. Department of Agriculture facility, where they are being monitored and appear healthy.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

The case shines a light on the dangerous ripple effects of exotic wildlife trafficking, including serious health threats and harm to communities.

Smuggling exotic birds might seem minor, but it poses major risks to public health and safety.

Illegally imported animals skip essential health screenings, risking the spread of avian flu, a disease that threatens not just birds but entire communities and food systems.

Invasive species can also disrupt food chains, reduce biodiversity, and jeopardize resources we rely on, including clean air, water, and food.

Do you think we should be trying to pull pollution out of the atmosphere?

Absolutely 👍

I need to know more 🤔

In some situations 🏭

No way 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

That ecological instability can translate into real consequences for communities, from health risks to economic losses.

Illegal trafficking drives demand that endangers these animals in the wild, making it harder to protect them.

Earlier this year, Indonesian officials at Bakauheni Port intercepted a shipment containing 215 turtles and five snakes concealed inside white boxes.

In another recent case, nearly 100 iguana eggs were discovered buried in a Miami backyard, an eerie reminder of how easy it is for invasive species to spread in communities.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

While Medina could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, broader change starts with community action.

Avoid purchasing exotic animals from unverified sellers, and support local shelters and certified rescues, as each ethical choice helps disrupt the black market pipeline that fuels smuggling.

Programs that protect native species, such as those aiding monarch butterflies and pollinators crucial to our food supply, often rely on public support.

There have been hopeful stories of communities restoring bird populations and projects reintroducing key species into the wild.

These efforts not only protect ecosystems but also safeguard public health and future food security.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x