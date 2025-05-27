Experts remove nearly 100 reptile eggs after record-setting discovery in residential backyard: 'Nested in burrows that were all interconnected'

A homeowner in Miami, Florida, recently made headlines after contacting Humane Iguana Control to remove iguana eggs she found in her backyard. Local news station Fox 35 reported that what they found was jaw-dropping. There were 98 iguana eggs in the backyard, which, for context, is a lot — it could be a new record.

Technician Michael Ronquillo said, "Three female iguanas had nested in burrows that were all interconnected, and each had laid her own clutch." Iguanas, which are invasive to Florida, have a 93% hatch rate, meaning dozens of the eggs would have turned into destructive juveniles.

Iguanas are a nuisance in Florida because they damage homes and infrastructure. They dig burrows that can weaken seawalls, sidewalks, and even dams — iguanas in West Palm Beach famously caused $1.8 million in damage to a dam. They're also aggressive and unsanitary, defecating near pools, schools, and playgrounds.

"We get calls from schools where kids are playing under trees, and the iguanas are just up there … going to the bathroom. Constantly," Ronquillo said.

These animals prey on native bird eggs, disrupting ecosystems. With Florida's warm climate and lack of predators, iguanas introduced in the 1960s have thrived. The population is now estimated to be over a million.

One way to protect your landscaping and the ecosystem from invasive species is by rewilding your yard. Florida experts suggest planting native species that iguanas don't like, such as Coontie, Simpson's Stopper, muhly grass, beautyberry, and citrus trees. These native plants deter iguanas from eating up your landscaping and making a home in your backyard, and they support pollinators, which are essential for our food supply.

Upgrading to a natural lawn and using climate-smart landscaping techniques like xeriscaping also saves homeowners money and time by slashing utility bills and requiring less maintenance. Even partial lawn replacements can cut back on maintenance costs and reduce your risk of becoming the next iguana nesting site.

Commenters on social media were impressed with the work by Humane Iguana Control.

One person on Instagram said, "Nice work!"

Another added: "Awesome work you guys do. Very proud of everything you have accomplished."

