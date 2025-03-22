Officials reveal astonishing comeback of species linked to ancient legends: 'If they thrive, we thrive'

"Recovering threatened and endangered species is bigger than any one community or agency."

Extinct in the wild since 2002, a species of crow native to Hawaiʻi is getting another chance to thrive in a remote forest in Maui.

The ʻalalā holds an important place in Hawaiian culture as ʻaumakua ("ancestor gods") that protects and guides family members. They are intelligent and sociable birds known for having dozens of unique calls.

A combination of diseases, habitat loss, and invasive predators wiped out the wild population by the turn of the 21st century. They were only spared from complete extinction by a captive breeding program. It's those birds that have provided the basis for the reintroduction program.

As Jennifer Pribble, senior researcher at the Maui Bird Conservation Center told NPR, "We've built the breeding program up from about eight founders. So all the ʻalalā that exist in the world have eight great, great, great, great, great-grandparents basically."

This is not the first time the ʻalalā has been reintroduced in Hawaiʻi. An earlier scheme in 2016 failed because of predators in the area. However, the new scheme places the birds in a safer, more remote location in Maui.

The ʻalalā once played an important role in Hawaiʻi's ecosystem. As omnivores, they helped disperse seeds, which greatly benefited native plants in the area. It's hoped that bringing them back will help bolster Hawaiʻi's forests once more.

Before their release, the birds were blessed by hula master Kapono'ai Molitau, according to recaps by SciAm and NPR. Describing the birds as "hulu kūpuna" ("honored elders"), he spoke of the importance of their revival, saying, "If they thrive, we thrive."

Biodiversity is key to maintaining a vibrant ecosystem, and local, community-led efforts are crucial to this effort. Habitat management, international cooperation, and local legislation can all help contribute to a species' long-term survival.

Reintroducing a species is always a tricky business. The same threats that caused the species to decline are still present, if not worse.

Additionally, birds born into captivity aren't guaranteed to do well in the wild. But, with the lessons learned from the earlier failure and cooperation between several different agencies, it's hoped the ʻAlalā Project can succeed where others have failed.

As Pacific Islands Fish and Wildlife Office deputy field supervisor Michelle Bogardus said of the project, "Recovering threatened and endangered species is bigger than any one community or agency. Together we can ensure a healthy future for not only the birds, but the forest ecosystem as a whole."

