Endangered bird makes incredible comeback after population had plummeted by 98%: 'The future now looks a lot brighter'

U.K. turtle dove populations are on the rise thanks to a recent hunting ban, according to the Guardian.

Over the past 30 years, the turtle dove population in the U.K. had plummeted by 98%. A Western European ban on shooting them was put in place in 2021, including countries along its migratory route, like France, Spain, and Portugal.

The end result has been an increase in the population by 25% (or 400,000) across the entire region. This data comes by way of a new report from the Pan-European Common Bird Monitoring Scheme.

Operation Turtle Dove has been coordinating with over 442 landowners across the U.K. to provide suitable habitat for the species. It remains vulnerable, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Populations within the U.K. have still dipped by 15% since 2023, despite the increase across European migration routes overall.

Results like these go to show that well-regulated hunting bans can be a lifeline to species that are on the brink. Florida was forced to enact a ban on harvesting a species of bass recently for similar reasons. When it comes to birds, international cooperation is needed to cover a wide territory. We've seen similar projects bear fruit in North America, including a conservation program for parrots moving between the U.S. and Mexico.

Volunteers working to protect turtle doves in the U.K. are feeling good about its long-term survival.

"There is real optimism that effective conservation at scale across the turtle dove's migratory route, combined with our efforts in the U.K., will soon see a positive impact for turtle doves," said Mike Shurmer, the head of species for Royal Society for the Protection of Birds England, per the Guardian. "The future now looks a lot brighter for these special birds, and we hope to see the results of the dedicated efforts of farmers, landowners, and volunteers when we carry out the next national turtle dove survey."

