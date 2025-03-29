Researchers stunned after rediscovering creature that hasn't been seen in over 130 years: 'Faces several significant threats'

"The main challenge in locating it was the lack of precision in the description of its type locality."

Chilean biologists have rediscovered a frog species that hasn't been seen in over 130 years, according to Phys.org.

The Alsodes vittatus was found in the Araucanía region of central Chile after several failed expeditions by other researchers. It was first recorded in 1893 by French entomologist Philibert Germain. Unfortunately, his records were challenging to work with. He had found the frog in an estate, and the researchers were only able to find the habitat by meticulously recreating Germain's expedition route.

"The main challenge in locating it was the lack of precision in the description of its type locality," said the researchers, per Phys.org. "In Germain's time, the Hacienda San Ignacio de Pemehue was an estate of enormous size, and the naturalist did not specify the exact place where he collected the specimens."

The species is noted for its distinctive white or yellow stripe down its back. The published paper calls for more research in order to properly assess the health of the Alsodes vittatus population and its relationship to its cousin species.

Biodiversity has been on an overall decline for years, so being able to confirm that another species is still alive is always good news. Shifting climate and habitat destruction are among the driving forces hurting wildlife survival. The more science we can bring to the forefront and define these threats, the more we can protect these species.

While such a discovery may be good news on its face for biodiversity, there are caveats. The other members of its genus are either equally elusive or have threatened status.

"The rediscovery of A. vittatus allowed us to obtain, more than a century after its description, the first biological and ecological data on the species," said the researchers, per Phys.org. "Field observations also indicate that this amphibian faces several significant threats and that it could be considered endangered."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.