Thousands evacuate after massive fire threatens national park: 'Out of control'

Western Canada's Jasper National Park has become the latest victim of a devastating blaze, as the region is combatting over 100 wildfires that have forced thousands of residents to flee.

What's happening?

On July 22, the government of Alberta issued a mandatory evacuation for the citizens of Jasper, which has a population of 5,000 but regularly hosts 12,000 seasonal workers a year to help with the influx of tourism at its national park.

The status of the blaze remained unchanged a week after The New York Times reported on July 23 it was classified as "out of control." Parks Canada noted that occasional rain has helped suppress the fire's growth but expects conditions to become hotter as the calendar flips to August.

An emergency notification from the government of Alberta on July 23 announced that more than 160 fires across the province prompted the evacuation of 7,500 residents. While lightning caused half of them, human activity, like neglected campfires, downed power lines, and arson, was responsible for the other half.

The latest updates noted that there were 123 active wildfires, 24 of which were labeled as out of control. One of the largest fires is the Semo Complex Fire, which has continued for the past three weeks and has covered 237,000 acres.

There have been 992 wildfires in Alberta's Forest Protection Areas since the start of the year, burning around 1.35 million acres.

Why are the wildfires in Canada important?

The destruction in 2024 comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2023 for a nation that saw wildfires burn 48 million acres of forest, per the Times. Experts believe that this concerning trend is due in part to human-induced rising temperatures.

"There's no question extreme weather, record high temperatures, and dry conditions caused by climate change intensified this year's wildfire crisis," Canadian Forest Services' Jonathan Boucher told Natural Resources Canada of the historic 2023 season.

Dependence on dirty energy has produced more planet-warming gases, which leads to more droughts and heat waves. Those extreme weather events create hot, dry, and windy conditions that fuel wildfires.

The fires in Canada earlier this year also triggered air quality warnings in the U.S. — a country already dealing with extended heat waves and severe infernos. Air pollution from the smoke can cause cardiovascular and respiratory issues while facilitating a vicious cycle that can trigger even more fires.

What's being done about the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires?

Canada is no stranger to wildfires, investing billions of dollars into reactive methods. However, an Indigenous-owned business in British Columbia used the time-tested tactic of controlled burns to clear flammable material, protecting its city from potential damage.

Steps we can take at home to reverse the effects of Earth's overheating include voting for pro-climate candidates, taking local action, and discussing climate action with friends and family.

