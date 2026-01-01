  • Outdoors Outdoors

Social media users slam parents after noticing how close kids are to unpredictable predator: 'Serious danger'

"These people have no idea how fast he can move!"

by Noah Jampol

Photo Credit: Instagram

That's just way too close for comfort.

A video posted by the Tourons Of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) account showed a family posing dangerously near an alligator in the Florida Everglades.

The footage shows the alligator initially lying down motionless, only a few yards from the visitors taking pictures with their backs turned. Despite onlookers' remarks that they were "way too close" and that "they were crazy," the family was fully committed to the picture. 

Their chutzpah extends to when the gator even opens its mouth wider and wider, cementing that it's awake. While the action appears to be a yawn, it alarms the onlookers even more that the tourists are continuing on with the photo shoot. 

Their voices are audible off-screen, instructing the family to get away and to stop playing with fire. Two of the younger kids turn to face the animal, and they back away slowly, though not nearly far enough. The others, including a parent with a small child, continue to pose, backs turned, about five feet away.

Fortunately, no harm occurred during this encounter, although alligators can be unpredictable. It is crucial to move away quickly and calmly in such situations. Everglades National Park instructs tourists to stay at least 15 feet away. If the animal is hissing, they advise moving back even further.

National parks like the Everglades offer beautiful ecosystems and animals like gators. They also attract tourists who sometimes forget the importance of respecting these environments in the hunt for pictures with dangerous wild animals. Ignoring rules risks not just their safety, but that of the wildlife. 

Incidents that turn violent can lead to animals being relocated or even euthanized. While alligators feel like an unusual animal to underestimate, that sort of instinct extends out to bison, bears, and elk.

Overall, these actions also impact other visitors who wish to enjoy the natural habitat responsibly from the prescribed distance. For those reasons and concern for the young children's safety, commenters on Instagram reacted strongly to the family's reckless behavior.

"These people have no idea how fast he can move!" one remarked. "They were in serious danger."

"It's ok, they have helmets on," another viewer joked.

"Report them for child endangerment," a commenter suggested on a more serious note.

